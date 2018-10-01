Post Opinions writers E.J. Dionne Jr. and Robert Kagan talk about President Trump, Elizabeth Warren, trade, globalization, foreign policy, the Iraq War, World War I — and the past, present and future of U.S. democracy in a free-wheeling conversation about Kagan’s new book, “The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World.”

Listen to their episode of “The Brookings Cafeteria,” a podcast from the Brookings Institution:

