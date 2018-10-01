By E.J. Dionne Jr. and
Columnist covering national politics
Robert Kagan
Contributing columnist focusing on foreign affairs

Post Opinions writers E.J. Dionne Jr. and Robert Kagan talk about President Trump, Elizabeth Warren, trade, globalization, foreign policy, the Iraq War, World War I — and the past, present and future of U.S. democracy in a free-wheeling conversation about Kagan’s new book, “The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World.”

Listen to their episode of "The Brookings Cafeteria," a podcast from the Brookings Institution:

