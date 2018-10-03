Opinion writer

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a sometimes-face of the Never Trump movement, took a moment in the sun at this week’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, describing how he forced an FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh’s past. Make no mistake, this was a presidential audition tour, taking him later to first-in-the-nation primary state New Hampshire. And he had a message for the under-30 crowd:

“Young people have to engage, when you look at some of the big issues we have to solve. Social Security, health care, the things that young people need to be concerned with. Because Social Security may be around for me, but it certainly won’t be around for you if we don’t solve it.”

Maybe he should road-test that message a little more. It’s not that he’s wrong. The baby boomers are executing a massive act of generational theft from the rest of us, who will have to support their retirement and pay off the debt they accumulated along the way. But millennials are not going to march in the streets for Social Security. A threat more potentially costly, disruptive and deadly than a slightly shaky entitlement program is an increasingly off-kilter climate. When talking about the long-term harms the boomers will do to their children and grandchildren, global warming should come first.

It is almost hard to blame senators, who tend to be very old, for ignoring the issue. They will die before the biggest problems occur. For many, climate change’s harms will always be hypothetical, while the complaints of coal miners, manufacturers and industrialists are current and real. Flake, at a relatively young 55, will probably live to witness more of the damage, and he has not ranked among the outspoken climate deniers in the Republican Party. But Flake has equivocated on the science and on whether the United States should pull out of the Paris agreement. Like some supposed GOP moderates, he voted to confirm avowed climate deniers to key roles overseeing the environment and energy in the Cabinet — ideologues who have dismantled the federal government’s strategy for cutting planet-warming greenhouse-gas emissions.



Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) listens to a question during an appearance at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Monday in Boston. (Mary Schwalm/AP)

Meanwhile, even the Trump administration admits that the world is in store for catastrophic warming if humans do not revolutionize how and where they get energy. A Transportation Department document predicted warming on the scale of seven degrees Fahrenheit this century. “Warming” is not quite the right word to describe that future. “Frying” might be better. Depressingly, the Trump administration’s document was part of its effort to roll back vehicle fuel efficiency standards that would have helped avoid that fate.

The United States faces three major trends that will stress its politics: the diversification of the populace, the backlash to which has already poisoned the nation’s political system; increasing inequality, which Flake and his fellow Republicans only made worse with their tax cut bill; and climate change, which effectively doesn’t exist for those currently in power. Flake has a more conciliatory message on the first trend than others in the GOP. But if he really wants to talk hard truths to his party and inspire young people, he would not stress Social Security, which most Republicans already want to reform. He would make himself one of the only Republicans willing to talk about global warming.

