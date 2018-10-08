Opinions editor

Sen. Susan Collins’s floor speech Friday announcing her vote for Brett M. Kavanaugh was embarrassing enough. The Republican senator from Maine complained about “great disunity” and “extreme ill will” in our politics, without noting her own party’s role in that. She also hailed the #MeToo movement yet left out the president’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford and other victims. My colleague Dana Milbank perfectly summed it up as a “Declaration of Cowardice.” Yet over the weekend Collins went further, dropping any pretense of truly believing Ford’s words.

In her Friday speech, Collins was careful to restrict her conclusions about Ford’s allegation. Given the lack of corroboration, “the facts presented do not mean that Professor Ford was not sexually assaulted that night – or at some other time,” she said, “but they do lead me to conclude that the allegations fail to meet the ‘more-likely-than-not’ standard.” As unsatisfactory as that conclusion was to many liberals, it at least acknowledged the possibility that Ford was telling the truth.

But Collins sang a different tune on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” When host Dana Bash asked, “So, do you still think that it is possible that he did it; you just don’t have the proof to back that up?” Collins replied, “I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh was her assailant. … I do believe that she was assaulted. I don’t know by whom, and I’m not certain when, but I do not believe that he was the assailant.”

In other words, Collins, despite her professed respect for Ford, bought into the same “mistaken identity” theory that the president and Kavanaugh stalwarts pushed. The “mistaken identity” theory may be of comfort to Republicans; it squares the circle of how Ford and Kavanaugh could be both 100 percent sincere in their testimony. But science undercuts it. As Ira Hyman, a psychologist who specializes in traumatic memories, told The Post’s Avi Selk, “This story [of mistaken identity] that’s being offered here is a way of both trying to validate sexual assault and not deny it — which is a lovely change — but at the same time create a narrative that Kavanaugh couldn’t have been the person who did it. That’s just not consistent with memory research on misidentification.” As Selk notes, Collins, like all of us, has experienced at least some version of this: “It’s essentially the same phenomenon that makes people forever remember what they were doing when planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11.”

It is bad enough for Collins to make ridiculous claims about Kavanaugh’s record, such as believing he wouldn’t vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, with a straight face. That is merely insulting voters’ intelligence. But to indulge baseless, patronizing speculation about Ford, who Collins acknowledges is a victim of sexual assault, is an insult to a courageous person who relived a trauma live on national television. Collins will likely be on the ballot again in 2020. Let’s hope Maine voters remembers her cruel behavior.