

“I Voted Today!” stickers in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Below is a list of The Washington Post Editorial Board’s endorsements for the midterm elections in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The midterm elections are on Nov. 6. Early voting takes place from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2 in the District and from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 in Maryland. Virginia does not have an early voting period.

This post will be updated as more endorsements are released.

Maryland

Governor: Larry Hogan [Read the editorial]

Montgomery County executive: Nancy Floreen [Read the editorial]

Prince George’s County Board of Education [Read the editorial]

District 2: Lupi Grady

District 3: Pamela Boozer-Strother

District 6: Carolyn M. Boston

District 9: Sonya Williams

Montgomery County Board of Education [Read the editorial]

At large: Julie Reiley

District 1: Maria Blaeuer

District 3: Patricia O’Neill

Virginia

U.S. Senator: Tim Kaine [Read the editorial]