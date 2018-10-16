Below is a list of The Washington Post Editorial Board’s endorsements for the midterm elections in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The midterm elections are on Nov. 6. Early voting takes place from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2 in the District and from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 in Maryland. Virginia does not have an early voting period.
This post will be updated as more endorsements are released.
Maryland
Governor: Larry Hogan [Read the editorial]
Montgomery County executive: Nancy Floreen [Read the editorial]
Prince George’s County Board of Education [Read the editorial]
- District 2: Lupi Grady
- District 3: Pamela Boozer-Strother
- District 6: Carolyn M. Boston
- District 9: Sonya Williams
Montgomery County Board of Education [Read the editorial]
- At large: Julie Reiley
- District 1: Maria Blaeuer
- District 3: Patricia O’Neill
Virginia
U.S. Senator: Tim Kaine [Read the editorial]