

President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House in March. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act is tailor-made for His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Saudi Arabian cutthroats.

The act, signed into law by President Barack Obama on December 2016, authorizes the president to block or revoke the visas of certain “foreign persons” (both individuals and entities) or to impose property sanctions on them if they are responsible for or acted as an agent for someone responsible for “extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,” or if they are government officials or senior associates of government officials complicit in “acts of significant corruption.”

Evidence is accumulating to suggest that the kingdom’s 33-year-old crown prince apparently authorized and directed the brazen premeditated extrajudicial execution and dismemberment of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate. That kind of grisly state-sponsored murder is what the global Magnitsky Act had in mind.

The strength of the law is its application to all levels of government officials, from the highest leadership to the lowest-ranking subordinates. The act not only allows for seizing and freezing assets of human rights offenders; it also prevents them from entering into transactions with vast number of banks and companies, and it bans them from getting visas to come to America. And sanctions aren’t targeted only toward foreign individuals and entities. American and international firms that do business with those sanctioned also run the risk of similar designations.

Think the sanctions are toothless? Just ask the Russians found responsible for murdering Sergei Magnitsky, after whom the law is named. Ask the atrocity-committing generals in Myanmar. Ask the human-rights-violating Nicaraguan officials. Have them tell you what it’s like to get put on the U.S. Treasury sanctions list; what it means to have money frozen far away in banks around the world, because no bank that does business with the United States would move a penny belonging to individuals or entities on the U.S. sanctions list. Have them tell you what it means to be met with “do not enter” instructions at important countries around the globe.

The Magnitsky Act brands them as the pariahs they are.

Look now to the Saudi regime, the latest act of pure evil committed in Istanbul and the power-mad and vicious Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The usually voluble President Trump, so prone to impromptu soliloquies on matters big and small, has been equivocal and wispy on the matter of Khashoggi’s killing in cold blood, choosing instead to gently touch the hands of the Saudi king and crown prince in mute sympathy for their feeble attempts to cover up the truth. Waffling is not enough. Trump’s handling of the presidency in the international arena continues to be a downright disgrace.

Congress needs to step up to its obligations: Find out what was done in the Saudi consulate, who did it and why, and determine who must be held accountable, and subject, if required to the Magnitsky Act. If the end result is that the crown prince and his stooges are censured, boycotted, and barred from association and doing business with the civilized world, so be it. That gang has earned it.