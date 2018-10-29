

A person pauses in front of Stars of David with the names of those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2018. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

Opinion writer

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has announced that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the site of the Oct. 27 massacre of 11 Jewish men and women attending services at Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Sanders, all but crying, called the shootings “an act of evil,” adding, “We all have a duty to confront anti-Semitism in all its forms, and everywhere and anywhere it appears.”

The Pittsburgh Jewish community is itself divided about a Trump visit. The rabbi of Tree of Life, told CNN Monday morning, “The President of the United States is always welcome.” Others — both members of the synagogue and in the greater community — beg to differ. A former president of the temple called Trump a “purveyor of hate speech,” and said “I do not welcome this president to my city.” The local chapter of the progressive organization Bend the Arc wrote a letter begging him to stay away, saying he was not welcome until he fully denounced white nationalism and stopped demeaning minorities.

This past week was violent and fearsome. A Florida man was arrested for allegedly sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to Democratic politicians, CNN as well as activist left-leaning billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer. On Wednesday, two elderly African American shoppers were murdered at a Kentucky supermarket by a white man who previously attempted to enter an African American church, and is reported to have told a bystander, “Don’t shoot me. I won’t shoot you. Whites don’t shoot whites.” And then Pittsburgh.

Even a competent president would struggle to calm this situation; Trump has utterly failed. On Saturday, at an appearance in Indiana, hours after the synagogue shooting, he joked maybe he should have canceled the appearance, because of a bad hair day. A few hours later, at the campaign rally in Illinois, he tried to make amends, reading a clearly scripted statement decrying anti-Semitism and violence to the crowd. This could have been an opportunity to talk to his most committed supporters about why words matter. Instead, within moments, he presided over a crowd chanting “Lock her up.”

Sunday afternoon, he insulted Tom Steyer, who received one of the bombs. Monday morning, he blamed the “Fake Media” for “the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country” and called them “the true Enemy of the People.” And then he once again began to hurl invective about the caravan of migrants making its way toward the American border. “Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border — the same caravan, of course, which appears to have inspired the Pittsburgh massacre. He also took a moment to call Andrew Gillum, Florida Democrats’ nominee for governor, “a thief,” with no proof whatsoever.

None of this is an aberration. Trump has repeatedly engaged in nationalist, racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric. He was an avid birther, relentlessly questioning whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Toward the end of his campaign for president, he approved a commercial mentioning Soros, Goldman Sachs head Lloyd Blankfein and Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen — all Jews — with a voice-over making reference to “global special interests,” a longtime anti-Semitic libel. When violence erupted in Charlottesville last year, carried out by of a group of white nationalists who marched chanting slogans such as “Jews will not replace us,” “One people, one nation, end immigration” and “f— you, faggots,” his initial instinct was to blame “both sides” for the death of peaceful protester Heather Heyer. He has called immigrants “animals” and referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists.”

The political party Trump presides over needs work too. Iowa Rep. Steve King palled around with a Nazi group in Austria this past summer, and told The Post they were simply “far right,” adding in the United States they would “be Republicans.” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley accused Soros of funding protesters against the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Trump’s attorney, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani retweeted a tweet calling Soros “the anti-Christ” adding, “He must go!”

Finally, we can be sure that whatever speech Trump gives when he visits Pittsburgh, we know that he will return to the White House, pick up his smartphone and begin to tweet, all but erasing the words the speechwriters offered up.

So I am begging the president: Don’t make us go through the charade of taking at best only temporarily sincere sentiments seriously for a few hours. Just for once, remember it’s not about you. Please don’t go, Mr. President. You will simply bring further divisiveness in your wake. You are incapable of doing anything but. Let the people of Pittsburgh — not to mention the rest of us — mourn in peace.