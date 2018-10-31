

Beto O’Rourke speaks during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth in June. (Richard W. Rodriguez/AP)

Contributing opinion writer

My first exposure to the brutal efficiency of markets came when I used to go to horse tracks with my father. Initially, to my untrained eye, all the horses were beautiful, athletic and spirited. They all looked fast. But as I became more familiar with the track, I began to be able to distinguish the real runners.

One day in the mid-1960s, I got to see Kelso, one of the greatest thoroughbreds in history, ranked by the Blood-Horse magazine as the fourth-best racehorse of the 20th century. (Secretariat was ranked second.) I saw him dance to the paddock, be tacked up, prance to the starting gate with a massive weight handicap and then explode to win the Washington International Turf Race at Laurel Race Course, setting a track record. I even got close to the winner’s circle and saw him lathered up, but still looking as though he could run and beat any horse in the barn.

Political professionals often use horse-racing parlance to describe political prospects. One candidate might be called a “stretch runner,” another a real “thoroughbred” or, in the ultimate compliment that James Carville bestowed on Bill Clinton, “Secretariat.” As we look beyond the midterms to the 2020 presidential race, are there any Secretariats in the likely Democratic field, or are they all doomed to slide up a little, fail at the higher level and then slide back into obscurity?

There is one candidate that seems to have the grace, political athleticism and paw-the-ground spirit that makes for winners: Rep. Beto O’Rourke. I realize we might have passed peak Beto, and that his prospects for even winning his U.S. Senate race in Texas might be remote. But when I watch him, I see a very strong Democratic presidential candidate for 2020. His politics embody the generational shift that is taking place in the party — more diverse, more progressive — and his earnest and optimistic demeanor might wear better than an angrier style. And, man, can the guy run. In watching some of his debates, rallies and town meetings, I’ve seen a preternatural ability to empathize, relate and give substantive, short and coherent answers that add up to a common set of values. And while he has been campaigning 18 hours a day for months on end, he still looks, like Kelso, as though he could beat any fresh one in the barn.

Sure, if O’Rourke gets blown out against Ted Cruz, it will be tough to run for president. But if he keeps it close and can claim he almost shifted a blood-red state blue, then watch out. He will have lots of money, grass-roots enthusiasm and fawning media coverage to go with his remarkable political talent. On the Democratic side, it might turn into an interesting race between some old warhorses and a true thoroughbred.