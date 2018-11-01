

Oprah Winfrey and Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Nov. 1 in Marietta, Georgia. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

While everyone is focused on the latest breaking news and polls ahead of the 2018 midterms, the outcome of a few select races could offer a useful glimpse into the forces shaping who Democrats might nominate to oppose President Trump in 2020 and whether the president is stronger now than he was in 2016.

For instance, everyone should pay attention to who wins and the margins of victory in the Senate race in Tennessee and in the governor’s race in Georgia. In Georgia, the Democratic candidate for governor is the relatively young, African American and progressive former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams. She is a liberal activist who has been in the party trenches, unapologetically flying the liberal banner for years. An Abrams win over Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp — whose political skills are B+ at best — would show that a conservative state such as Georgia is willing to vote for a progressive. That would bode well for somebody like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in 2020. An Abrams victory or even a close loss would shake the political universe and energize the most progressive, liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the traditional Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) — who also has no better than B+ political skills — is running against the political retread and fading southern star, former Democratic governor Phil Bredesen. If Abrams represents the new resistance-fueled wing of the Democratic Party, Bredesen represents the opposite — an older and perhaps bygone style. Among the Democrats who may run for president in 2020, former vice president Joe Biden looks stylistically and generationally like Bredesen. So, if an old-school candidate like Bredesen can defeat a solid Republican in a traditional conservative state, that says something positive about Biden’s potential appeal in 2020. Maybe the Democrats will think they need a candidate who is reassuring to moderates and some Republicans who have been discouraged by aspects of Trump’s performance.

It may also be useful to study the outcomes from key races in Florida, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In Florida, if Republicans win both the governor’s race and the Senate race, it will be a positive sign that the GOP’s hold on Florida under Trump is solidifying. But if Republicans lose both, as the polls currently suggest they could, it would be a very bad omen for Trump’s reelection.

Trump had a shocking win in Wisconsin two years ago. But is the GOP losing its edge there? The Cook Political Report ranks the gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Gov. Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers as a toss-up. It will be a good sign for the Democrats if the GOP’s dominance in Wisconsin is broken.

In Minnesota, the Senate race between the appointed Democratic Sen. Tina Smith and Republican state Sen. Karin Housley will test whether the Land of 10,000 Lakes is turning redder. In early October, President Trump held a rally in Minnesota supporting Housley. She has not been shy in her support of Trump, and we will see if it works in her favor. Watch this race as a sleeper for Republicans if they have a good night next Tuesday. Even if Housley loses, a close race may signal that Minnesota is shaping up to be more favorable territory for Trump.

It would appear that all of the energy within the Democratic Party is among the angry, progressive left. But we will see who actually wins this year’s races. Similar to how the tea party Republicans had all the energy for a while but turned out to be only moderately successful in competitive races — and even less so in actual governance — it will be interesting to see what lessons the 2018 midterms teach the Democrats.