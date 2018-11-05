

The Capitol dome in Washington in March. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Contributing opinion writer

By any standard except that of unreasonably high expectations, Democrats are going to do well tomorrow. I expect they will gain about 35 seats in the House to take back control. They won’t regain the majority in the Senate, but they will keep it close and score a few surprises, with Phil Bredesen in Tennessee and Beto O’Rourke in Texas as the likeliest upsets. Democrats will end the night with about eight more governors, with signature wins likely in Florida and possible in Georgia.

After the election, there will also be two under-reported stories: First, Democrats showed strength in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, states crucial to tilting the electoral college to Donald Trump in 2016; and second, once again, millions more Americans will have cast their votes for Democrats than for Republicans, but due to gerrymandering and a Senate map that mostly featured red states, that margin will not translate into even more electoral gains.

If this prediction is correct, what to make of the results? First, Trump will have squandered his advantage on the economy by reprising his nativist, fear-and loathing approach to politics. Trump chose to nationalize the election around Brett Kavanaugh and the caravan, not record-high employment numbers and rising wages. There hasn’t been an economy this strong in most voters’ lives, and indeed exit polls will show that despite Trump often ignoring it, the economy remained the single most important bulwark of his support. In 2020, Trump will likely be running on an economy that is cooling or even entering recession, and Republicans will rue the lost opportunity to have built more of an electoral firewall in 2018.

Second, Democrats shouldn’t interpret Tuesday’s gains as any kind of lasting shift in sentiment toward the party. Democrats will do well because they have some extraordinary candidates; Trump has high and intense negative ratings that are fueling an expanded (not necessarily permanent) Democratic turnout; and Trump has wasted his advantage on the economy, limiting Republican upside.

Third, Democrats don’t have an economic message. In 2018, that may be forgiven; it’s hard to argue with 3.7 percent unemployment. But for Democrats to build on 2018 gains, they must come up with a much more cogent argument about how they can revitalize the economy in those areas of the country that have been left behind.

Finally, and this is a plea: Democrats must not waste their majority in the House on the folly of impeachment. They should instead use their subpoena powers to focus on the highest-profile and most egregious examples of Trump’s corruption and his administration’s sacrifice of the health and safety of Americans to corporate interests. They should also spend some time thinking about how they want to govern if they win back the presidency and the Senate in 2020 so that they can make this outcome even more probable.

