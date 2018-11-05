

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attends a news conference in Washington on Nov. 1, 2017. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

It looks as if the Democrats are on the brink of winning the House. It does not appear that they are winning because of any particular governing plan or clearly presented priorities. But given that they are about to assume a great deal of authority in Congress, it is fair to ask: What do the Democrats want?

The answer is not easy to come by. Democrats cannot seem to agree among themselves on anything beyond being anti-Trump. It is possible that they just do not know what they want to do. Maybe the plan is to win and sort out what to do later. So far, this year Democrats have offered imprecise nods to socialism, the slogan “Medicare for All,” occasional mumblings about the deficit, something about free college tuition and the predictable scare tactics that involve Republicans wanting to diminish your health care. Maybe they will just default to being about the impeachment of President Trump.

As was the case in 2016, the Democrats do not have an economic message. They are often silent in the face of today’s stunningly good economic conditions. To the degree to which the cliche “people vote with their pocketbooks” is true, this election should favor Republicans. So far, the economy has averaged a sizzling 3.3 percent growth in gross domestic product in 2018. The economy added 250,000 jobs in October, and unemployment remained steady at 3.7 percent. Couple that with two more facts: Average hourly earnings have experienced a 3.1 percent gain year over year — the best annual increase in wages since 2009 — and the National Federation of Independent Business’s optimism index in September produced the third-highest reading in the survey’s 45-year history, one could reasonably assume that voters would reward Republicans for the economy’s strong and steady performance with their votes on Tuesday. Democrats acknowledge that the economy is strong, but they say it is only a passing sugar high. They never say exactly what they find unsatisfactory, and they consistently avoid offering any credible plans to make the economy better.

When Democrats do speak up in favor of something, it is either to generally oppose Trump or to support something that would clearly turn back the economic growth his policies have created. If Democrats say what they really think, they sound like they want less growth, less economic momentum and less job creation. Many talk about wanting power to “check Trump,” but if that means they want to check his policies, then which ones, and what will the consequences be? And if they mean “check” his behavior, exactly how would they do that? A flurry of subpoenas and partisan investigations will get them only so far.

Much has been said about the big issues that were not discussed in the 2018 midterm campaigns. And I have lamented for years that the issues brought up on the campaign trail are distinctly different from those that our elected leaders actually face when in government. To say the least, the 2018 campaigns continued this trend.

Trump is for secure borders and a robust economy, yet he makes himself an irresistible target with his wild misstatements, gratuitous taunts and personalization of the campaign to a degree that is distracting. We will know on Wednesday whether or not Trump’s negatives delivered power to Democrats, or if his appeal made for an unusually strong showing for the incumbent party during a midterm. Democrats have a choice to make: Do they want to be nothing more than anti-Trump, or do they want to be seen as a governing party? If they are serious about wanting to win in 2020, they will help themselves by showing some effectiveness in government and moving beyond just being the anti-Trump resistance.