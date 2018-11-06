

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Contributing opinion writer

Ed Rogers asked a good question yesterday: “What do the Democrats want?” More specifically: What do Democrats want if they win back power?

I’ve wondered and written about the same question during the last few months, worrying about the lack of a Democratic economic message and the danger of symbolic, but futile, attempts like impeaching Trump or abolishing ICE. I have no problem with votes or actions if they have a good chance of being both politically symbolic and also effective. For example, I hope Democrats use their investigative powers to expose corruption in the Trump administration and uncover the extent to which it has allowed corporate interests to endanger health, safety and the environment.

Democrats should also force votes to ban separation of families at the border; to enact new limits on carbon emissions; to end most tariffs; to increase the minimum wage; to establish trade apprenticeship programs with a guaranteed income for two years for those who meet the requirements; to issue a report to the nation on ways to strengthen our ability to handle cyberattacks; to offer new protections for voting rights; and to codify abortion rights legislatively in anticipation of the Supreme Court curtailing those rights judicially.

Fights like these will put Republicans on the defensive, but they won’t be enough. Democrats will need to be much bolder in their economic program and much more independent of special interests. Democrats have been losing the economic fight almost continuously since Ronald Reagan hoodwinked America with supply-side economics. It’s been the Republican mantra ever since, and it not only worked for Reagan, it worked for George W. Bush and Donald Trump, too.

You know the argument: Cut taxes on the wealthy, remove regulation on business, and watch the economy boom. Democrats’ answer, until very recently, has been tepid, almost plaintive: But what about the deficit, fairness and the middle class? And too often, Democrats have been unwilling to follow the implications of their criticism for fear of being labelled anti-business or socialist. Increasingly, some on the left, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have been attacking supply-side as a massive transfer of wealth and a hollowing out of the nation’s ability to invest in education, the environment, job training and retirement security.

Good, but not enough. It’s easy to say, for example, that many rural and Rust Belt towns have more opioid addicts than members of the local U.S. Chamber of Commerce, not because these folks are stupid or lazy, but because when the economy turned away from them, Republican economic policies abandoned them. It’s harder to come up with a bold, coherent economic program to offer an alternative to Republican supply-side, but Democrats should not go into 2020 without it.

Finally, Democrats need to understand the depths of many Americans’ disgust with the power special interests wield over government and the corrosive impact money has on our politics. As a matter of party policy, they need to put forward sweeping legislation to limit both, crafted to withstand the Supreme Court’s conflation of money with speech and corporations with “people.” They need to lead by example as well, and follow Sanders, Beto O’Rourke and other liberal candidates who are rejecting PAC funds.

A bold economic program that favors investment in a broad base of Americans — and a strong stance in favor of democratic, not special, interests — will reinvigorate the spirit of the Democratic Party. It will reaffirm that at their best, Democrats stand for, in the words of Al Gore’s 2000 convention speech, “the people, not the powerful.”

