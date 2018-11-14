Digital producer and writer

Six days after the Hindu festival of Diwali had come and gone, President Trump hosted a small celebration at the White House. Surrounded by members of his staff of South Asian origin, Trump lighted a diya, or ceremonial lamp, and then tweeted out a short message about the holiday. There was just one problem: Though his tweet noted that “Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains” celebrate the holiday, it forgot to mention Hindus — who make up a majority of Diwali celebrants — altogether.

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

He soon followed up with another tweet calling Diwali “the Hindu Festival of Lights,” but showed no sign that he understood that “Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains” were not Hindus. Twitter users were quick to seize on this gaffe, though very few actually seemed surprised. It was an entirely expected blunder from a president who regularly exposes his ignorance. (After all, we’re talking about the man who once said he is a “big fan of Hindu” — although the religion is known as Hinduism.)

Yet his tweet spotlighted something else that was both surprising and infuriating: the number of Indian Americans working for, and standing by, Trump.

This year's White House #Diwali attendee list is a whos who of Indian-origin folks in the Trump administration, minus one: Nikki Haley pic.twitter.com/V1ap9F5h1d — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) November 13, 2018

For an administration routinely criticized for its lack of diversity, the Trump administration has hired a remarkable number of Indian Americans, including former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Federal Communications Commission head Ajit Pai. And that isn’t the only way Trump has made overtures to the Indian American community. During a Hindu American rally in New Jersey in October 2016, Trump announced that the United States and India would be “best friends” if he was elected, to wild applause from the audience. Last year, he celebrated Diwali in the White House despite abandoning the traditional ifthar celebration for Ramadan a few months earlier.

But it doesn’t matter that Trump celebrates Diwali or has appointed Indian Americans to high-profile positions in his administration. It doesn’t matter that he is nominating Neomi Rao, the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, to fill Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s vacant seat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. It doesn’t even matter that he stressed India’s deep ties with the United States and complimented the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being “the best” trade negotiators.

In terms of both rhetoric and policy, Trump is no ally to Indians or Indian Americans.

A video of Trump imitating Modi’s accent went viral in New Delhi earlier this year. Reports that Trump enjoys making fun of Modi’s Indian accent have led to accusations of racism and played into pernicious South Asian stereotypes. The Trump administration’s tightening of H1-B work visa requirements has affected Indian immigrants more than any other group.

And then there are the ways that Trump has normalized hate speech and Islamophobia. According to FBI data, hate crime rates have increased since 2016, even as violent crime has slightly decreased overall. This has inevitably affected communities of color, including Indian communities. In August, a Sikh man was viciously attacked in California in an apparent hate crime, following several other attacks on Sikh people in recent months. Last February, a man in Kansas City shot and killed an Indian man and wounded another after yelling, “Get out of my country.” A report by the D.C.-based group South Asian Americans Leading Together found that the vast majority of reported hate crimes against Indian Americans were motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment — the exact fervor that Trump stokes with his “Make America Great Again” rhetoric.

So, at the end of the day, the Diwali ceremony in the Roosevelt Room on Tuesday was not a celebration of religious tolerance or Indian American achievement. It was a show of gaslighting that served to disguise the myriad ways in which the Trump administration has harmed Indian American communities across the country. The South Asian-origin officials who stood by him only normalized his hateful rhetoric and perpetuated the myth that Trump will somehow help their communities.

The fact is that the Trump presidency has negatively impacted communities of color in serious and lasting ways. No amount of Diwali lamp-lighting to ward off evil can change that.