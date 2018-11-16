

President Lyndon B. Johnson prepares for his State of the Union address at the White House in Washington. (Provided by the White House via AP)

Opinion writer

Final results from the 2018 midterm elections are now starting to become clearer, and so, too, is its potential historical significance. The closest comparison may be with the 1966 election, the only midterm of Lyndon B. Johnson’s one term as the elected president of the United States.

Voter turnout was practically the same in each year: 49.2 percent in 2018 vs. 48.7 percent in 1966. In each case, this figure represented a recent peak for a midterm, though the 12.5 percentage-point surge between 2014 and 2018 far exceeded the 1 point increase between 1962 and 1966. The parties in control of the presidency incurred comparably heavy losses in the House, with LBJ’s Democrats losing 47 seats in 1966 and Donald Trump’s Republicans losing at least 37 and as many as 41, according to the most recent vote tallies. The results partly reflected the low job-approval ratings of Johnson and Trump near Election Day: 44 percent for each.

Voters were highly motivated to turn out in both years because they felt strongly that the stakes were high for federal policy. Strange as it may seem, they were also expressing their views on the same policy, or set of policies, in both 1966 and 2018: the quasi-revolutionary package of legislation, enacted by an overwhelmingly Democratic Congress at Johnson’s request, known as the Great Society.

The Great Society’s pillars included the Voting Rights Act, which made minority enfranchisement a definitive federal responsibility for the first time since Reconstruction; Medicare and Medicaid, which involved the federal government in the provision of health care; and, perhaps, most fatefully, the Immigration and Naturalization Act, which expanded legal immigration and made it available to people from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Republicans gained in 1966 not so much by explicitly moving far right — the landslide defeat of their 1964 presidential candidate, Barry Goldwater, taught them a lesson about that — as by portraying themselves as a necessary check on what they contended was a dangerously ambitious liberal agenda. The GOP capitalized on the lingering public fear generated by terrible moments of violence in 1965, such as “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Ala., and the Watts riots in Los Angeles. Many white middle-class voters strongly (but wrongly) blamed those incidents on the Johnson administration for supposedly moving too far, too fast to redress the grievances of African Americans.

If 1966 was a backlash against the Great Society, 2018 was a backlash in defense of it. Like LBJ, Trump attempted to use his party’s control over both houses of Congress and the White House to enact an ambitious agenda — albeit one that would have yanked the United States in the opposite direction LBJ headed. Instead of promoting voting rights, Trump sought to combat voter “fraud,” supposedly disproportionately committed by people of color; he wanted less federal aid to health care (for the poor; Trump defended Medicare for the middle-class elderly); and, most important, he aggressively, and in stunningly vulgar, racial terms, sought to reduce immigration, both legal and illegal.

Like Republicans in 1966, Democrats won back House seats, particularly in the Midwest, by downplaying their ideology and avoiding specific policy proposals. Violence that many blamed on the incumbent administration, including the neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville in mid-2017 and the massacre of Jews in Pittsburgh soon before Election Day, frightened many Democratic voters, independents and moderate Republicans about the tone the president was setting and the divisive consequences for the nation.

Given the impossibility of retaking the Senate, or overcoming Trump’s veto even if they did, Democrats could not offer much hope of reversing Trump’s policies in the immediate term, any more than the GOP could really promise to undo the Great Society in 1966. Yet it was understood throughout the country that a vote for the Democrats was a vote to repudiate Trump and check him politically.

The GOP triumph in 1966 effectively ended LBJ’s ability to expand the Great Society. The Republicans did not gain control of the House, a key difference between that election and 2018, but conservative Southern Democrats had greater leverage within the reduced Democratic majority, and Democrats generally were skittish about provoking further backlash from the right in 1968. (A key exception was the Fair Housing Act of 1968.) So, too, has the 2018 election reduced Trump’s ability to shrink the Great Society, at least for now.

What does the 2018 result portend for the political future? In hindsight, it is clear that the 1966 election represented the beginning of a Republican comeback that had seemed all but impossible for the party in the wake of the 1964 Goldwater debacle. Republican Richard M. Nixon recaptured the presidency in 1968; two future GOP presidents won their first elective offices in 1966 as well, Gov. Ronald Reagan of California and Rep. George H.W. Bush of Texas.

Shut out of power in Washington and most of the states in 2018, Democrats now find themselves firmly on the comeback trail, with a fired-up rank and file and a newly elected crop of political talent available to lead them. This is because they organized, raised money and voted as if their party’s life depended on it. They also defended a basic set of policies — the right to vote on a nondiscriminatory basis; government-assisted health care for everyone, including the poor; a reasonably open door to immigrants from all over the world — that American voters no longer fear but by and large accept. Given a choice between Making America Great Again, and the Great Society, the voters picked the latter.