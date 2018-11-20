In the war between profiteering and values, depravity and morality, disgrace and fealty, President Trump came down on the wrong side. His decision to look the other way and pretend not to know whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman authorized the brazen, premeditated, extrajudicial execution and dismemberment of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul marks a victory for pure evil over moral values and fundamental principles of human rights. And to think: Trump bowed to the crown prince, brought dishonor to his office and committed a travesty in the name of the United States of America.

That is, if Congress gives Trump the last word. Both the House and the Senate must speak for America and our demands for justice by not allowing Trump’s cravenness to stand. Barbarism must not outweigh humaneness.

Congress needs to set Trump straight. America’s relationship is with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, not its cruel crown prince. The Saudi regime, not bin Salman, has been an ally in the fight against Iran. The steadfast partnership with Saudi Arabia begins and ends with the leadership of the royal family, not the crown prince. And it follows: The flow and price of oil, protection of Israel and all other partners in the region — and the absolute security and safety of America — should and must not depend on a power-mad, rich-boy prince.

Congress cannot let it come to that. For that matter, neither should King Salman and his royal court.

Even though Trump seems to have caved to the crown prince entirely, Congress, including the soon-to-be-Democratic-majority House, will have access to the information that shows that the crown prince lied when he said he had no knowledge of Khashoggi’s murder.

The crown prince — and anyone else found responsible for Khashoggi’s murder — must be held accountable under the Magnitsky Act.

Mohammed bin Salman, not the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, must be called to account. Bin Salman the individual must be censured, boycotted and barred from association and doing business with the civilized world. Congress has the power to make that happen. It should.

