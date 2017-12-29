

Protesters march during a demonstration near a Midtown hotel in New York that hosted a black-tie fund-raiser for the state Republican Party in April 2016. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Democrats, look on the bright side. The Affordable Care Act, no matter what President Trump says, remains on the books. A large majority of Americans disapprove of the president, Republicans in Congress, the tax bill and deporting those who benefited under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. A large majority (66 percent) believe “sexual harassment allegations primarily reflect widespread societal problems.” Americans support gay marriage, understand that man-made climate change is happening and do not want to slash programs for the poor. (“In an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll in April, 57 percent of all Americans agreed that government should do more to meet people’s needs, outpacing the 39 percent who said government is doing too much,” CNBC reported. “That represented the strongest support for more government action in the two decades that the NBC/WSJ poll has asked that question. Two-thirds of college-educated white women and 59 percent of both independents and non-college white women favored more government action.”) In short, Democrats are winning the argument on a large number of critical issues. But success is far from assured in 2018.

Let me offer four New Year’s resolutions that might help Democrats rack up electoral wins:

First, Howard Dean is right. “I think my generation needs to get the hell out of politics. Start coaching and start moving up this next generation who are more … fiscally sane,” Dean is quoted as saying. “Neither Republicans or Democrats can claim they are fiscally responsible anymore. This young generation is going to pay for that if we don’t get the hell out of the way .” No matter how smart or experienced Jerry Brown might be, no matter how much you respect former vice president Joe Biden for his personal decency and courage in the face of unimaginable tragedy, do not be tempted to run a 70-year-old in 2020 against the likely incumbent, who will then be 74 years old. Look to the future, not to the past. (As a corollary, stop talking about Hillary Clinton and rising to the bait when Trump uses her to stir his information-addled base.)

Second, become the party that defends law enforcement (the FBI, for example), the intelligence community and the rule of law. Defend local police against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who wants to yank funding from jurisdictions that won’t spend time helping the feds deport otherwise law-abiding illegal immigrants. The GOP has forfeited the claim to be the party of law and order. When Congress returns, offer up a resolution applauding the work of the FBI and praising its impartiality and professionalism. Let the GOP vote against it. While the Democrats are at it, they can praise New York City law enforcement, which resisted Trump’s call to aid the feds in mass deportation of suspected illegal immigrants and instead brought the crime rate down to 1950s levels.

Third, make clear that Trump is doing what he accused former president Barack Obama of doing — ceding the United States’ influence, letting autocrats push us around, annoying our allies and betraying our deepest-held values. Richard Haass writes:

United States is no longer taking the lead in maintaining alliances, or in building regional and global institutions that set the rules for how international relations are conducted. It is abdication from what has been a position of leadership in developing the rules and arrangements at the heart of any world order. … U.S. foreign policy shows clear signs of significant departure. Support for alliances, embrace of free trade, concern over climate change, championing of democracy and human rights, American leadership per se—these and other fundamentals of American foreign policy have been questioned and, more than once, rejected. Trump is the first post-World War II American president to view the burdens of world leadership as outweighing the benefits. As a result, the United States has changed from the principal preserver of order to a principal disrupter.

In short, Trump is making us weaker. (Trump’s policies “will make it far more difficult to deal with the challenges posed by globalization, including climate change and nuclear proliferation, to regulate cyberspace on terms compatible with American interests, or to help relieve the plight of refugees on terms consistent with American values. It will make it more difficult to build frameworks that promote trade and investment and to ensure that the United States benefits from them.”) That leaves Democrats in the position of reclaiming the mantle of Presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton (the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Balkans) as internationalists dedicated to protecting our prosperity and freedom in concert with our democratic allies. Democrats dare not shrink from the responsibility — and opportunity — to bury Trump’s misbegotten policy of bluff, bluster, insult and alienation.

Fourth, Republicans used to practice tough love. Remember? Take personal responsibility, delay marriage and child-bearing, stay in school, etc. However, when it comes to a whole swath of the country, they decided that certain Americans were pathetic victims, incapable of turning their lives around, “stuck” in dying towns, etc. Democrats should embrace work and mobility.

In an NPR article titled “Want to help someone in a poor village? Give them a bus ticket out,” we learn that a lesson from the Third World is equally applicable to the United States:

“Very recently, economists have been looking at a different kind of policy that helps people move to where opportunity is,” [says Michael Clemens, of the Center for Global Development, a Washington, D.C. think tank]. Clemens and others have been rigorously studying a host of programs and circumstances that have allowed poor people to migrate — sometimes temporarily, sometimes permanently; sometimes within their country, sometimes overseas. Invariably, says Clemens, the conclusion is the same: “If you want to help somebody in poverty, by far the most effective thing you can do is to assist them in moving.” Yet apart from No Lean Season and a few other charitable efforts, governments and aid groups aren’t exactly rushing to embrace this strategy.

Democrats should be talking about personal responsibility, opportunity and work — and bringing those who are eager and able to work to where the jobs are. Let Trumpists be the party of snowflakes, wallowing in self-pity, blaming others for their plight and trying to make themselves feel better by keeping affordable goods and eager workers out of the United States.

In sum, dear Democrats, Republicans have become a whiny lot, striking out at law enforcement, trying to pull up the drawbridge and complaining about the meanies in the media and big cities who say “Happy Holidays.” (Sad, isn’t it?) If Democrats select young, energetic leaders and are of good cheer, stout character and optimism, they can show up the GOP — and more importantly, help the country end the Trumpist nightmare.