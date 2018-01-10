

Rep. Darrell Issa on Capitol Hill. The California Republican has said he will not seek re-election. (Molly Riley/AP)

The announced retirements of Republican Senators Bob Corker (Tenn.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.) — plus Democratic Senator Doug Jones’s stunning upset in Alabama and the emergence of crackpot Republican candidates (e.g., Joe Arpaio and Kelli Ward in Arizona) — have put the Senate majority in play. A tidal wave of retirements in the House, including nine chairmen as of today, increases the chances of a GOP wipe-out.

The Post reports:

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, Hillary Clinton’s one-time chief antagonist on Capitol Hill, announced he will not seek re-election in his Southern California district this year. . . . Issa faced a highly competitive re-election bid in a district he barely won in 2016, with 51 percent of the vote. One possibility was a rematch between Issa and Democrat Doug Applegate, who already announced his plans to run again, but who faces at least one other Democrat in a primary.

With the previous announcement that Rep. Ed Royce, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is retiring, the California GOP, which has been in decline since the days of Gov. Pete Wilson, continues to shrivel. My colleague Stu Rothenberg quips, “Will the last Republican congressman in the state please turn off the party’s lights?”

The Cook Political Report moved Royce’s seat from Lean Republican to Lean Democratic (along with retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s seat in Florida’s 27th congressional district). Issa’s seat also moves from the Toss-Up column to Lean Democratic. As things stand now, Cook has 3 GOP seats in the Lean Republican, plus 16 in the Toss-Up column — and not a single Democratic toss-up of Democratic seat in the Lean Republican column. Another 21 Republicans are in the Lean Republican category.

In the when-it-rains-it-pours department, the North Carolina congressional redistricting scheme was knocked down this week in a gerrymandering court case. That may lead to more Democratic pick-ups. The Post reports:

The three-judge panel struck down the map and ordered the state’s General Assembly to come up with a substitute by Jan. 24. The decision was the first striking down of a congressional map, as opposed to a state legislative map, on the grounds that it was rigged in favor of a particular political party. Redistricting has historically been political and partisan to one degree or another. While courts have invalidated redistricting plans, including ones in North Carolina, as racially discriminatory, judicial objection to gerrymandering for partisan gain is relatively new territory, with legal standards unsettled by the U.S. Supreme Court. Indeed, the court has never struck down a redistricting plan on the basis of partisan gerrymandering.

Similar cases from Wisconsin and Maryland are now before the Supreme Court, however.

It is quite possible things will get worse for Republicans. Retirements beget more retirements (Incumbents asking themselves: “If Royce can’t win how am I going to?!“). Donors, sensing the year will be a disaster, become less willing to open their wallets. Quality recruits become hard to find. With more seats at risk, Republicans’ finances will be stretched thin. Conversely, Democrats will have an abundance of good candidates and generous donors all motivated by the very real possibility they can take majorities in both houses.

All of this comes before special counsel Robert S. Mueller III finishes his investigation, which may put Republicans in the uncomfortable spot of deciding either to move forward on a referral for impeachment, if there is one, or continuing to defend a hobbled president against charges of lawlessness. Come to think of it, dumping President Trump might be the only thing to save their majorities.