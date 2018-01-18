Former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon has been subpoenaed by both the special counsel and the House Intelligence Committee to testify in their investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Reuters)

CNN reported Wednesday night:

Steve Bannon has struck a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and will be interviewed by prosecutors instead of testifying before the grand jury, two people familiar with the process told CNN. He is expected to cooperate with the special counsel, the sources said.

The sources did not say when the interview will take place or if the subpoena would be withdrawn.This follows a stormy session with the House Intelligence Committee during which Bannon reportedly had instructions from the White House not to talk about a broad array of information regarding the transition and his time in the administration. (Frankly, do we care? The House Intelligence Committee investigation is hardly rigorous and seems designed to defend the president and smear the FBI.)

Several things are noteworthy here.

Although Bannon was thrust back into the spotlight because of the Michael Wolff book, his greatest value to the investigation is not what occurred during the campaign, much of it before he arrived in August 2016. Bannon was not on the campaign when George Papadopoulos reportedly made Russian contacts and heard about “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, or during the Republican National Convention when the RNC platform on Ukraine was mysteriously changed to coincide with Russia’s desires (no lethal weapons from the United States). He was not there for the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-connected lawyer or when WikiLeaks first began releasing the hacked Democratic National Committee emails.

No, Bannon’s greatest value to the Russia investigators may be what he knew after the election. As the president’s senior strategist with full access to the president, he could answer a host of questions, including: