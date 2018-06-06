Even by President Trump’s standards, Tuesday was a stunning day in the political and media realm. Consider:

The president canceled a Philadelphia Eagles visit because so few players were going to show, but he falsely blamed them for kneeling during the national anthem. (None of their players did.) CNN’s Jake Tapper, an enthusiastic Eagles fan, called the president’s attack “a lie.”

His press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was at a loss to explain why refusing to bake a cake for a gay couple is properly protected by the First Amendment but kneeling during the anthem is worthy of presidential condemnation and intrusion into the operation of a privately-owned sports league.

The president began his attempt to discredit the Justice Department’s inspector general investigation, presumably because it won’t say what he wants it to. (There is a good chance it will slap former FBI director James B. Comey for improperly intervening in the election, to the detriment of Hillary Clinton.)

Trump continued to rail at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, repeating his furor over the AG’s recusal decision (as required by DOJ ethics rules). This makes perfectly clear that his intent has been to derail the investigation. He is furious Sessions was not able to shut down the Russian investigation, which someone innocent would not logically want.

Trump’s former campaign manager, out on bail in a prosecution involving multiple counts, allegedly tried to tamper with a witness. He may now face jail time.

The judge in yet another civil case involving Summer Zervos, an “Apprentice” contestant who allegedly was sexually harassed by Trump and later defamed when Trump accused her of lying, ordered that Trump can be deposed. This is a Paula Jones re-run, where the president will be put under oath and asked about his sexual conduct (and perhaps payoffs to other women). If he lies, he may face perjury charges.

Sanders was unable to explain why she misrepresented to the media that Trump had no part in drafting the statement falsely characterizing the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. She insists she is a very honest person. One wonders why, then, she continues to work for a boss who misleads the country with such regularity.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, already under about a dozen investigations, allegedly used his office to try to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise. (It didn’t work, which I suppose speaks well of the fast-food restaurant.)

Republicans must think this Congress has been so effective and has such great legislation ready to go (neither is remotely accurate) that they should hang around to do more (well, anything would be “more”). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is canceling most of the August recess. No word how it helps Republicans if they produce nothing. At least there will be plenty of time to work on a fix to help the “dreamers” — to the delight of Democrats.

Meanwhile, no one is talking much about the possibility that nearly 4,700 Puerto Ricans died in last year’s hurricane, a natural disaster in which Trump bragged about the response. Children by the hundreds are being forcibly separated under Trump’s zero tolerance policy. We continue to barrel ahead into a trade war with allies; we’ve come to no understanding with allies about the Iran deal (which Trump backed out of with no viable alternative plan); and Trump, with no real understanding of the thicket of diplomatic and military issues, will be heading for a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, already a winner in the PR game.

We recently suggested there are three types of Trump outrages, democracy outrages (e.g., trying to shut down an investigation into your own wrongdoing), policy outrages (e.g., plunging into a North Korea summit with no game plan and a grossly erratic and impulsive president) and morality outrages (e.g., separating young children). Some seemingly small items, such as lying about football players and demanding they exhibit patriotism in the Trump-approved fashion, are in fact affronts to our core democratic values and principles (e.g., free speech, racial tolerance). Taken together, all these incidents suggest the president is struggling under the pressure of the office and the legal onslaughts (criminal and civil). When he panics, he tweets more, becomes more irrational and bangs the drum of racial division even harder. If you think matters cannot get worse, wait a month or so.