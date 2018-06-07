

At least someone reads. “NASA chief says he changed mind about climate change because he ‘read a lot.’ ”

They can read the handwriting on the wall: they better team up. “U.S. allies Canada, Japan and the European Union are banding together to increase pressure on Washington following the Trump administration’s metals tariffs as they head to a meeting of Group of Seven industrialized countries in Quebec on Friday. With trade likely to dominate the agenda of the summit, the U.S. tariff move has driven a wedge between the U.S. and the other six nations, say leaders and officials, and has dashed hopes that the group would focus on a coordinated response to another longstanding trade issue: the global steel glut driven by Chinese production.” Good grief.

Do you ever read about the Trump team setting up contacts with a country other than Russia?! “Amid intense scrutiny of contacts between Donald Trump’s inner circle and representatives of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, Ivanka Trump’s name has barely come up. But during the campaign, she connected her father’s personal lawyer with a Russian athlete who offered to introduce Donald Trump to Putin to facilitate a 100-story Trump tower in Moscow, according to emails reviewed by BuzzFeed News and four sources with knowledge of the matter.”

If you read between the lines, you might conclude a conservative economist is calling Republicans hypocrites. “We are running unlimited deficits now. If we were going to do that now, then we might as well have done that eight years ago. I don’t think that that would have been wise, but if today’s policymakers, which are basically the same people that were in charge eight years ago, if they think that there is so much fiscal space now, they should have deployed that in 2010, 2011 — not now.”

You can read House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s (R-Wis.) statements without seeing a word of criticism of President Trump. On Trump’s loony “spying” allegation, Ryan says: ““Let me say it this way: I think Chairman [Trey] Gowdy’s initial assessment is accurate. I think — but we have some more digging to do. We’re waiting for some more document requests. We have some more documents to review. We still have some unanswered questions. But I have seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment that Chairman Gowdy has made.” So Trump made up a dastardly slur on the FBI, Mr. Speaker? Mr. Speaker?

The Senate majority leader needs to re-read the Constitution. Congress is supposed to be an equal branch. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday he will not bring up legislation challenging President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.” So now he’s protecting protectionism. Worst Congress ever.

Putin reads Trump perfectly — and finds an open invitation to pursue aggressive policies. “President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia arrived in Austria on Tuesday sensing an opportunity almost unimaginable just months ago: to overhaul frosty relations with a European Union infuriated by President Trump on a host of issues, from climate and Iran to, most recently, tariffs and trade.”