

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and President Trump. (Saul Loeb/AFP; Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

We are painfully aware that President Trump does not read, nor does he otherwise bother to delve into any policy specifics. He operates on impulse, motivated by what he hears and sees — which largely comes from equally ignorant, propagandist TV hosts. Can you imagine asking the president what is actually in either the Iran nuclear deal or the Affordable Care Act? Can you imagine getting him to explain North Korea’s state ideology?

Trump’s combination of stream-of-consciousness “reasoning” and consistently empty hyperbole resembles the kid who never read the book for the book report and is vamping until the bell rings. His understanding of even basic terms (e.g., trade deficit) is practically nonexistent. So should we expect anything different on the North Korean nuclear problem, the most dangerous national-security challenge of our time?

In case you thought Trump was preparing for his summit with Kim Jong Un — you know, learning about the subject and walking through the likely North Korean ploys and weak points — he’s doing nothing much at all. How do we know? He said so. “I think I’m very well prepared,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about the attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done.”

It’s a nightmare, to be clear, when you consider the advantage that Kim, who has been studying the United States and crafting a survival strategy for his regime for years, would have over the intellectually vapid U.S. president. (No wonder national security adviser John Bolton hasn’t had a single National Security Council principals meeting on the topic. What’s to discuss?)

Longtime U.S. diplomat Aaron David Miller recounts, “My old boss James Baker used to tell us about 5 Ps.” (Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.) Miller says there is “no doubt with Trump he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and isn’t in a hurry to find out,” but he nevertheless holds out the potential for success, given that the circumstances and interests of Kim, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in “may be aligning to maximize prospects of success at the meeting.” While good intentions don’t guarantee success, as Trump assumes, if there isn’t “the desire for an good outcome isn’t there then no amount of prep in the world can replace it.”

If the aim is really an agreement with any degree of specificity, however, Trump appears to be entirely out of his league. I asked a State Department veteran his take on how this is all going to work. His response: “As he likes to say, ‘who knows?’ Everything in my professional background is screaming ‘Don’t go into the root cellar, Janet Leigh,’ but maybe there is some strategy here that I am not seeing.”

The most charitable explanation may be that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other grown-ups in the administration know full well that Kim is unwilling to give up his nukes; the CIA’s own analysis confirms this assessment. They also know Trump is entirely erratic and ignorant. Better than anyone, they can see he is incapable of negotiating the fine points — or even the not-so-fine points — of any deal with such a formidable adversary. Therefore, the aim is to have a photo-op, mouth some platitudes about further talks at lower levels and have Trump say as little of substance as possible. (That last part should be easy.) Trump will, of course, over-hype the result, saying there are only a few details to work out. In reality, this would be a big show.

Now a good show would not be in the U.S. national-security interests, for it would give Kim everything he wants — respect, relief from more sanctions (as talks drag on), legitimacy — without giving up anything. His nukes have gotten him and his poverty-stricken country to the big leagues. However, from the point of view of all the horrible things that could occur — a breakup that leads to escalating tensions and war, a sellout of our South Korean allies, etc. — this would be the least horrible thing.

Bolton and Pompeo have said for years that it is intolerable for North Korea to possess nuclear weapons that can be launched at the U.S. homeland but, truth be told, there likely is no viable plan short of war for obtaining complete denuclearization. Under such circumstances, perhaps it’s not the worst thing to have the bombastic, clueless president talking and posing for pictures rather than drawing up war plans.