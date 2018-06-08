

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)

A stunning finding. “Suicide rates rose in all but one state between 1999 and 2016, with increases seen across age, gender, race and ethnicity, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In more than half of all deaths in 27 states, the individuals had no known mental health condition when they took their own life. . . . Nearly 45,000 suicides occurred in the United States in 2016 — more than twice the number of homicides — making it the 10th-leading cause of death. Among people ages 15 to 34, suicide is the second-leading cause of death.” Horrific.

This may stun Republicans who’ve spent so much effort groveling before Trump. “Nearly half of voters, 48%, said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who promised to be a check on Mr. Trump, while 23% said they would be less likely to vote for that candidate. Asked about a candidate who promised to back Mr. Trump’s stance on issues in nearly all cases, 31% said they would be more likely to back that candidate, while 53% said they would be less likely.”

Republicans will be stunned to find plenty of devoted Christians committed to welcoming the stranger — and his or her family. Rev. Luis Cortés Jr., founder of a Hispanic faith-based network, declare, “In the coming weeks, the Hispanic faith community will continue to use our voices to advocate in Washington and in our respective home communities. We place our faith in the Executive branch and in Congress to step beyond their political disagreements; to secure the DREAMERS and the border; to keep young children with their parents; to focus on future opportunities instead of past disagreements; and to strengthen our nation and our democracy.”

Stunned but not surprised by Trump’s weakness, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) slams the ZTE deal. “The President just caved on a deal with ZTE, a Chinese company that our intelligence professionals say poses a national security threat. Is the President so desperate for a deal — any deal — that he is willing to put Chinese jobs ahead of our national security?” Well, yes.

His unwillingness (or inability?) to learn is simply stunning. “Donald Trump possessed less relevant experience and subject expertise for the job of president than any person ever elected to the job. Those deficits can be offset, to a degree, with dogged study and hard work. But rather than make up for his historical lack of qualifications, Trump has compounded the problem with historical laziness. He famously lounges in front of the television having ‘Executive Time’ until 11 a.m., checks out early, refuses to read briefings, and otherwise disdains the most important parts of his job.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders may be stunned to learn Trump really isn’t her boss. Former press secretary Joe Lockhart: “You know what? She does work for Donald Trump, but she also works for us. She works for everybody who pays taxes, and even for people who don’t pay taxes—like, I guess, her boss. If you can’t do the minimal requirements of the job, you become complicit in the lie and in the degradation of the podium, the White House, the office of the president and ultimately the democracy.” Exactly.

Not exactly a stunner that Trump picked a lawyer who doesn’t respect women. Michael Avenatti: “I certainly hope that we’re not going to reach a place where Rudy Giuliani is going to be the police that is going to decide which women deserve respect or not. His comments are piggish, they’re outrageous, especially in today’s day and age, and he should be fired immediately by the president.” Except Trump thinks exactly the same way.