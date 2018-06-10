

New Jersey Democrats cannot be pleased with the performance of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who escaped conviction on corruption charges. The two-term incumbent won only about 62 percent in the primary vote last week. He likely will hold his seat in a solidly blue state. Aside from Menendez, however, Democrats had a banner primary night Tuesday. Strong candidates supported by the party won in the 2nd, 7th and 11th districts, which are held by Republicans.

In the 2nd, David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report writes, “Democratic strategists got what they wanted when moderate state Sen. Jeff Van Drew demolished more liberal opponent Tanzie Youngblood in the primary, 55 percent to 19 percent. Van Drew, a dentist, has been an overwhelmingly popular legislator from Cape May County, the most Republican part of the 2nd.” Meanwhile, the Republicans picked a right-wing radio host. Cook Political Report therefore moves its rating to “Likely Democratic.”

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.) in the 7th Congressional District is a top-tier target for Democrats. A moderate Republican who voted against the tax bill, he’s nevertheless an inviting target in a wave election year. Here again, Democrats chose wisely in picking Tom Malinowski, an immigrant (as a child) from Poland, a Rhodes scholar and a veteran of the State Department and National Security Council. As a longtime human rights advocate, he favors a strong U.S. presence in the world and now sees weakness in our own democracy. In an interview in November, he said, “I am very determined to stand up against any threat to the basic Democratic values and institutions of this country. Whether that is protecting Dreamers or upholding the law, I think all of those values are threatened by the Trump administration and the Congress has not met it’s responsibility to hold him accountable.” That seated is rated a toss-up.

Finally, in the 11th, former U.S. assistant attorney and Navy pilot Mikie Sherrill, backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, won going away after raising a ton of money ($2.8 million). According to Wasserman, “the momentum is on Sherrill’s side and the races moves from Toss Up to Lean Democratic.”

Sherrill is one of a slew of female candidates who have entered primaries. “The biggest round of voting in this year’s primary season yielded victories for 43 of the 92 women competing for a spot on ballots for House or Senate races,” Bloomberg News reported. “Overall, almost three-fourths of the women running are Democrats — and they’ve been more successful than their Republican counterparts. About half of Democratic women who’ve faced voters have won their races compared to about a third of Republicans.” The #MeToo movement alone won’t elect Sherrill and others, but if any year is primed to be “The Year of the Woman,” this surely is it.

In sum, well-chosen, likeable candidates ran solid races and turned out the vote. In November, their victories will be essential if Democrats are going to take the House majority. On their primary contests, we can say, well done. Now the hard part begins.