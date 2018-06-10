

President Trump on June 8 in Charlevoix, Canada. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Who said it?

1. “It seems to me, not to sign a statement of solidarity, which stands for everything we stand for, is a big mistake.”

2. “International cooperation cannot depend on fits of anger or little words. Let us be serious and worthy of our people.”

3. “He’s like Heath Ledger’s Joker — but without the operational excellence.”

4. “People are bewildered because you know, the newspaper headlines this morning say, you know, Trump walks away from G-7, international disunity, what’s the man doing? And, hey, here he is stepping onto the tarmac in Singapore in what is the most important international meeting that’s happened, I think, for decades.”

5. “The president’s insulting of allies at G-7 is disgusting, destructive, and foolish. Friends, this is not the real America. That America knows how to cooperate and lead, and when we differ, knows how to do it with respect for others’ views. That America will return. Count on it.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.