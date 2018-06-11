

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, arrives on Sunday in Singapore ahead of a summit with President Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore via AP)

The results of the Group of Seven fiasco were plain to everyone — angry words, a strained alliance, threats of a trade war. President Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is unlikely to end in such a fashion, if only because Trump is desperate to declare victory, willing to seize on empty promises and oblivious to the concessions that he is already making. When Trump leaves Singapore, giddy self-congratulations could, ironically, signal that things have not gone well in terms of achieving complete denuclearization. We should be wary of Trump’s willingness to deplete American leverage in exchange for transitory praise and attention.

We suggest four criteria for evaluating the success or failure of the summit.

First, we should see whether Trump, in contrast to the Obama administration’s Iran deal negotiators, insists on raising human rights issues. The Trump administration and conservatives in the media and think tanks excoriated President Barack Obama for giving Cuba what it desired for decades without pressing for improvements in human rights. Compared with North Korea, Cuba looks like Sweden. It doesn’t have to go this way.

During the height of the Cold War, Ronald Reagan continued to press the Soviet Union on its human rights abuses, going so far as to declare it the “evil empire.” North Korea, as my Post colleague Jackson Diehl reminds us, maintains “four vast compounds where between 80,000 and 130,000 people — including multiple generations of families — are held incommunicado for life and subjected to brutalities comparable to those in the Nazi concentration camps,” is as evil a regime as exists on the planet.

We already have reason to worry. NBC News reports that two Trump officials say “the U.S. has decided not to bring up human rights at the summit. And Trump has made clear he would be willing to offer security guarantees and financial aid to Kim if he gives up his nuclear arsenal.” Trump, if the report is correct, has “prioritized addressing North Korea’s nuclear threat over holding the regime accountable for the murder, torture, rape and starvation it has perpetrated against its own citizens.”

One wonders what the parents of Otto Warmbier, whom Trump honored at his State of the Union address, would say. Back in January, Trump declared that “no regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea.” He continued:

We need only look at the depraved character of the North Korean regime to understand the nature of the nuclear threat it could pose to America and to our allies. Otto Warmbier was a hardworking student at the University of Virginia. And a great student, he was. On his way to study abroad in Asia, Otto joined a tour to North Korea. At its conclusion, this wonderful young man was arrested and charged with crimes against the state. After a shameful trial, the dictatorship sentenced Otto to 15 years of hard labor, before returning him to America last June, horribly injured and on the verge of death. He passed away just days after his return.

Trump then saluted Warmbier’s parents and siblings, telling them: “You are powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world, and your strength truly inspires us all. Thank you very much. Thank you. Tonight we pledge to honor Otto’s memory with total American resolve.”

If the president, as we expect, hasn’t the nerve to raise human rights when he comes face to face with Kim, it will be a powerful signal that the United States will trade its most dearly held values for empty promises from the world’s most brutal and duplicitous regime. Obama may not have been the strongest advocate for human rights, but he never gave a butcher like Kim the aura of legitimacy and a free pass on what amounts to genocide. (Can you imagine Obama glad-handing with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?)

Second, relaxing the current maximum-pressure campaign on North Korea or other moves toward normalization (e.g. a peace treaty, an invitation to visit the United States) before getting verifiable, concrete steps toward denuclearization would be another sign of failure. The danger of meeting face to face with a rogue state is that it automatically lessens our resolve to force it into submission. Talk of mutuality and hopes for a “win-win” supersede determination to maintain or enhance economic and even military pressure. For example, an announcement that future sanctions against North Korea would be delayed before verified steps toward denuclearization would be worrisome.

Third, talk of U.S. withdrawal from the Korean peninsula would be disastrous. Pyongyang’s goal, since the end of the Korean War, has been to break the U.S.-South Korea alliance as a first step toward eventual reunification with the South on Pyongyang’s terms (i.e. domination and subjugation of South Korea). Kim may cleverly play on Trump’s disdain for allies who he believes are “ripping us off.” If Kim succeeds in translating Trump’s animosity into U.S. policy to diminish (or even abandon) its support for Seoul, he will have attained a huge victory. Watch for the reaction of South Korea and Japan at the close of the summit. If they are anxious to “clarify” the status of the U.S. relationship, we’ll know something has gone awry.

Finally, and most importantly, the ultimate test is whether Trump gets what he set out to get — the beginning of complete, verifiable denuclearization. It might be hard to discern whether he has gotten anything in this regard. Previous presidents have received empty gestures and elaborate promises, only to see North Korea persist with its nuclear program. Given Trump’s subservience to other strongmen (China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin), it is hard to imagine Kim would capitulate immediately on an issue on which none of his predecessors gave an inch. For that reason, we should be highly skeptical of “peace in our time” pronouncements from Trump. (His gullibility with regard to aggressive tyrants does echo Neville Chamberlain’s.) Even Pyongyang’s emphatic pledge to abandon its nuclear weapons program — let alone a mere promise to negotiate a pledge — should be looked upon with suspicion.

In sum, we’ll know soon whether Trump has made more concessions — giving up on human rights, abandoning our Asian allies or lessening “maximum pressure.” It could take longer to assess whether there is any real progress on denuclearization. If we give up on any of the first three, of course, the incentive for Kim to deliver on denuclearization would be diminished.