

Protesters hold signs and shout at lawmakers walking out of the Capitol in Washington last year. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and congressional Republicans, unable to repeal the Affordable Care Act outright, have decided to make it worse and help states get rid of it in the courts. As a policy matter, their approach will cause hardship to Americans, especially rural Trump voters; as a political matter, it defies logic.

Drew Altman of the Kaiser Family Foundation explains the political impact of the Justice Department’s decision not to defend the ACA in a suit brought by red states:

Protections for people with pre-existing conditions are hugely popular, and the administration may have handed Democrats their strongest health care weapon yet — because now they can make the case that the administration has gone to court to take away protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions. The case is also likely to drag on, so it could be the political gift that keeps on giving through 2020, even if it is eventually thrown out. … No alternative to protect people with pre-existing conditions is offered.

You will recall that in all the incarnations of Obamacare repeal, Republicans were anxious to assure the voters that people with preexisting conditions would be safeguarded. Their substitution of high-risk pools was not sufficient, critics said, but it represented an effort to avoid being the villains who took health care away from those otherwise uninsurable.

Altman points out, “the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 52 million non-elderly adults had pre-existing conditions that would have made them uninsurable prior to passage of the ACA. Even more people had health conditions that would lead to premium surcharges based on their health.” It is for this reason that so many voters, even Republicans, oppose removing protection for Americans with preexisting conditions; as Altman notes, “84% of Democrats support that part of the ACA, but so do 68% of independents and 59% of Republicans.”

Democrats will waste no time in making this into a simple, sound-bite argument: Republicans will let people with preexisting conditions lose coverage; we won’t. Every vote for the tax bill, which Republicans love to tout, will now be cast as a vote against caring for people with preexisting conditions.

This raises an interesting legal possibility. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as required by statute, notified Congress that it would not defend the ACA. Congress could decide to defend the law’s constitutionality in court. Ironically, the one thing that it could do to defuse the argument that Republicans are out to hurt people with preexisting conditions — defend the statute — is politically impossible for Republicans.

All of this comes on top of the impact that the administration has had on insurance premiums. A study released in March by the Robert Wood Foundation on behalf of the Urban Institute found: “The national average increase in the lowest silver and lowest gold premiums between 2017 and 2018 are 32.0 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively, but the variation across states is substantial. State changes in average lowest-priced silver premiums ranged from a 22.5 percent reduction (Alaska) to a 117.5 percent increase (Iowa).” This, the researchers found, is directly attributable to the administration’s decision to stop reimbursing insurance companies “for the cost-sharing reductions (CSRs) that marketplace insurers are legally required to provide eligible enrollees with incomes below 250 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL).” The CSRs were available only for the silver plans, which corresponds to the outsize increase in premium costs for those plans.

The administration did more than that, however:

Beyond adjustments to account for elimination of federal reimbursement for CSRs, premiums increased for other reasons. Throughout 2017, the Trump administration indicated it might not enforce the individual mandate penalties, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 explicitly set the penalties to zero beginning in 2019. The virtual elimination of advertising funds, the large reduction in enrollment assistance funds, the shortened open enrollment period in the federally facilitated marketplaces and some state-based marketplaces, and reduced hours of access to the healthcare.gov enrollment platform, all further increased the uncertainty in the market. Insurers feared that these changes would reduce enrollment, leave a less healthy risk pool, increase average claims costs per enrollee, and provide insurers strong incentives to increase premiums at all coverage levels.

In short, everything the Trump administration has done with regard to the ACA is designed to raise prices. Republicans’ refusal to reverse these steps will surely be fodder for Democrats in the midterms. Add that to the move not to defend preexisting conditions, and you have a powerful anti-GOP argument on health care, which just happens to be the top issue for voters.