UP: G-6
DOWN: G-7
UP: Russian President Vladimir Putin
DOWN: The international order
UP: Chances of multiple trade wars
DOWN: Chances of winning trade wars
UP: Democrats’ generic lead in polls
DOWN: The illusion that Republicans were closing the gap in generic polling
UP: Female winners in the primaries
DOWN: President Trump’s support among women
UP: Republicans’ determination to do away with Obamacare
DOWN: Popularity of taking away health care
UP: The Philadelphia Eagles
DOWN: NFL owners
UP: Percentage of voters who want a check on Trump
DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to be a check on Trump
UP: Make Russia Great Again
DOWN: “You’ll be tired of winning”
UP: The Caps, the Warriors and Justify
DOWN: The end of the hockey and basketball seasons