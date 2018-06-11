

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the final news conference of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Canada, on Saturday. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

UP: G-6

DOWN: G-7

UP: Russian President Vladimir Putin

DOWN: The international order

UP: Chances of multiple trade wars

DOWN: Chances of winning trade wars

UP: Democrats’ generic lead in polls

DOWN: The illusion that Republicans were closing the gap in generic polling

UP: Female winners in the primaries

DOWN: President Trump’s support among women

UP: Republicans’ determination to do away with Obamacare

DOWN: Popularity of taking away health care

UP: The Philadelphia Eagles

DOWN: NFL owners

UP: Percentage of voters who want a check on Trump

DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to be a check on Trump

UP: Make Russia Great Again

DOWN: “You’ll be tired of winning”

UP: The Caps, the Warriors and Justify

DOWN: The end of the hockey and basketball seasons