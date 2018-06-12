

People who crossed the Mexico-U.S. border illegally walk up a dirt road near McAllen, Tex., in May. (Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

He may find voters in Texas are shocked by the abject cruelty. “Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is defending the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrants from their children when they are apprehended at the border, saying it can’t be avoided when people illegally cross the border.” Isn’t Texas better than this?

Don’t be shocked that many of President Trump’s voters would be taken off the rolls too. “A narrowly divided Supreme Court on Monday upheld Ohio’s system for culling its voter rolls, blessing a process that could undercut Democrats by reducing the turnout of minority and younger voters.”

We shouldn’t be shocked anymore, but we are appalled. “Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled Monday that victims of domestic abuse and gang violence generally will not qualify for asylum under federal law, a decision that advocates say will endanger tens of thousands of foreign nationals seeking safe harbor in the United States. Sessions’ ruling overturned a 2016 decision by the Justice Department’s Board of Immigration Appeals that said an abused woman from El Salvador was eligible for asylum. The appeals board is typically the highest government authority on immigration law, but the attorney general has the power to assign cases to himself and set precedents.” Good grief.

Shocked he is so cavalier? Hey, he works for Trump, so he has to pretend everything is fine. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down the rift between the U.S. and its allies after President Donald Trump split from the other six leaders at Group of Seven summit in Canada amid tensions over U.S. trade demands. ‘There are always irritants in relationships,’ he said on Monday.” That’s like calling the Chicago fire a bonfire.

You weren’t the only one shocked by the “special place in hell” comment. “WH Official on [Peter] Navarro’s ‘Special Place in Hell’ Trudeau Remark: ‘I Would Not Have Chosen’ Those Words.” Let’s face it, in any other White House, Navarro would be canned immediately. Come to think of it, he’d never have beeen hired.

They won’t be shocked then when it never happens. “Most U.S. voters don’t think North Korea will get rid of its nuclear weapons program as a result of this week’s summit with Kim Jong Un’s [sic] and President Donald Trump in Singapore, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll.”

You probably aren’t shocked that no one is convincing the other side. “Americans’ views on the abortion issue continue to be closely divided. Currently, as many Americans personally identify as ‘pro-choice’ on the issue as say they are ‘pro-life.'”