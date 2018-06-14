

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in Washington in April. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is in big trouble: “Conservative pundit and radio host Laura Ingraham called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to fire [Pruitt] after a report that the EPA administrator had an aide press GOP donors to give his wife a job.” When you lose her . . .

Trouble for the economy. “The Trump administration, deepening its global trade offensive, is preparing to levy tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in the coming week, perhaps as early as Friday — a move that is likely to spark heavy retaliation from Beijing.” The trade war seems well underway.

Congress may make trouble for the Trump’s shady deal on ZTE. “Instead of hosannas greeting President Trump upon his return from Asia, a clash with Congress awaits him: Senators of both parties have just agreed to add language to the annual defense spending bill that would reverse his decision to save the Chinese telecommunications company ZTE. Mr. Trump, riding high off his meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is sure to fight back. He will most likely claim that he knows what he’s doing, and that internal political dissent will make him look weak at a critical moment, points that his political and media allies will surely echo. But the Senate must hold its ground: Not only does ZTE pose a unique threat to American security, but Mr. Trump’s kid-glove treatment of the company raises questions about possible links between it and Trump family businesses.” Read the whole thing.

He’s a delightful troublemaker on state TV. “Shepard Smith Mocks Trump’s Claims North Korea is No Longer Nuclear Threat: ‘Sleep Well, America!’ ”

We are in real trouble if he believes this. “North Korea remains a big and dangerous problem. And it’s also dangerous that Trump, in his recent tweets at least, doesn’t seem fully aware of the pitfalls that American officials have repeatedly encountered over the last 25 years of nuclear talks with North Korea. . . . It’s one thing for Trump to declare the summit a victory despite its modest results. But it’s quite another thing to pretend to have solved a threat decades in the making with a few handshakes and a 403-word statement.”

That spells trouble for all their down-ballot House candidates. “Sen. Cory Gardner tells me [National Republican Senate Committee] has NO plans to endorse VA Senate candidate Corey Stewart, despite Trump tweet expressing support. ‘We have a big map, right now we are focused on Florida, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana. I don’t see Virginia in it.’ ”

They are too cowardly to make real trouble by voting to overrule the tariffs. This is political theater: “Republican free-traders won’t get their vote on potentially blocking President Donald Trump’s tariffs in the Senate this week, but they are hauling in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross next week to grill him over protectionist policies that are deeply unpopular in the GOP.”