

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), left, and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.). (Susan Walsh/Associated Press, left; Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Washington Post)

The Trump administration specializes in making unpopular, inhumane policy decisions and blaming others when the public backlash strikes. President Trump and his flacks would have us ignore the “zero tolerance” policy that precipitated hundreds of children being separated from their parents at the border. Instead, they blame “the law,” or a court decision (which one?) or President Barack Obama. Likewise, on the Affordable Care Act, the administration’s refusal to defend the law in the face of red-state governors’ claim that the ACA is not constitutional is proving to be a political nightmare. And, wouldn’t you know, the administration doesn’t care to take responsibility.

The Post reported:

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers Tuesday that he wants to preserve access to affordable insurance for Americans with preexisting medical conditions, but he declined to disclose his view of an administration move that could undercut such consumer protections. Calling it “a constitutional position . . . not a policy position,” Azar sidestepped grilling on whether he agreed with a legal brief filed last week by Justice Department attorneys stating they would not defend the Affordable Care Act in a federal lawsuit by Texas and 19 other Republican-led states.

Both Democrats and Republicans ridiculed the legal argument, which rests on the notion that, by pulling the plug on the individual mandate in last year’s bill, Congress rendered the ACA unconstitutional:

[Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee] Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) called Justice’s legal argument “as far-fetched as any I’ve ever heard.” Alexander said in a statement that when Congress repealed enforcement of the ACA’s insurance requirement as part of a massive tax bill late last year, “I didn’t hear a single senator say that they also thought they were repealing protections for people with preexisting conditions.” Other GOP lawmakers have said they were bewildered by the Justice Department’s surprise stance. The move has become a lightning rod ahead of the November midterm elections.

Congress could fix this by defending the ACA (as it is entitled to do once the administration refuses to) or by passing a new, stand-alone bill reaffirming that it was never the intent to affect the protection for preexisting conditions. It won’t.

Democrats understandably want to hold each and every Republican responsible for the threat to remove preexisting protection. In Texas, the Senate campaign of Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) sent out a statement blasting Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) for deciding to “throw his full support behind unwinding them and repealing healthcare for Texans,” citing an ABC News report. O’Rourke’s statement continues:

While Texas already leads the country in the rate of uninsured individuals, it’s also a state where half of nonelderly adults have preexisting conditions. More than 11.5 million Texans under the age of 65 live with at least one. Only one state in the nation has a greater amount. This includes those living with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, asthma, heart disease and cancer. The number of Texans who received healthcare thanks to protections for those with preexisting conditions include more than 780,000 in Harris County, 454,000 in Dallas County, 386,000 in Parker and Tarrant Counties and 321,000 in Bexar County.

Republicans cannot have it both ways. They can summon the gumption to oppose the president (either by defending the ACA or by passing a stand-alone protection, as Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana suggests), or they can tell millions of Americans with preexisting conditions who will soon be uninsurable to take a hike. If that is a major issue in November’s midterms, look for a blue tidal wave.