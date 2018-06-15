

Former FBI director James B. Comey. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

There is no legal recourse, but they are right. “Top Democrats say the long-awaited report released by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog on Thursday proves that the FBI’s handling of the [Hillary] Clinton email investigation helped Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.”

Former FBI director James B. Comey just didn’t follow the rules. “A report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found no political bias in the conduct of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and account, but it offers a scathing condemnation of how former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI employees handled aspects of the investigation, including extensive violations of Justice Department rules and protocols.”

President Trump has no idea what his oath means or how to faithfully execute the laws. “Trump is not merely neglecting the liberal world order; he is milking it for narrow gain, rapidly destroying the trust and sense of common purpose that have held it together and prevented international chaos for seven decades. The successes he is scoring — if they are successes — derive from his willingness to do what past presidents have refused to do: exploit the great disparities of power built into the postwar order, at the expense of the United States’ allies and partners.”

It’s almost as if Trump misrepresented what was in the document. “A classified report from Israel’s foreign ministry raises doubts over President Trump’s optimistic statements about his summit with Kim Jong-un, and determines the U.S. retreated from its positions on several issues relating to North Korea’s nuclear program.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) reads Trump the riot act. “Suspending U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises is a mistake. Making unnecessary and unreciprocated concessions is not in our interests—and it is a bad negotiating tactic. Parroting Chinese and North Korean propaganda by saying joint exercises are ‘provocative’ undermines our security and alliances.” Israel might regret setting Trump up to renegotiate the Iran deal; he’s likely to do worse than the JCPOA.

New York attorney general Barbara Underwood’s lawsuit will cause Trump real problems. ” ‘As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,’ state Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. ‘This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets.’ . . . The attorney general’s office said its investigation found the foundation raised more than $2.8 million in a way designed to influence the 2016 election. It said Mr. Trump raised these funds at a nationally televised fundraiser that he held in Iowa instead of participating in a presidential primary debate.”

This White House has no idea what statutes exist. “White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders used Thursday’s media briefing to repeat the administration’s claim that splitting up families at the U.S.-Mexico border was warranted ‘because it’s the law.’ The only problem with that answer is that it is patently false.”