The Republican-controlled Congress is mute and paralyzed. The right-wing media has decided it is profitable to rip the country apart, spewing lies and conspiracy theories so that a great many people no longer believe anyone. But still standing — well, sitting — are the judges. The independent, lifetime-appointed judiciary is turning out to be a raft in a sea of Trump-induced turmoil and nihilism.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sent President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to jail for alleged witness tampering while out on bail. She tersely explained, “This is not middle school. I can’t take away his cellphone.”

In a different courtroom in Washington, U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte presided over a hearing on whether Maryland and the District of Columbia can bring a suit against Trump for his receipt of foreign monies in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause. A local radio report took notice of the no-nonsense judge:

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte peppered lawyers for both sides over their arguments Monday, and had a particularly pointed exchange over Justice Department lawyer Brett Shumate’s view that emoluments required a clear, provable “quid pro quo” — an exchange for an official action. “Wouldn’t that be bribery?” Messitte countered. “Another clause in the Constitution makes bribery a basis for impeachment. Are you saying that Congress could consent to bribery?” Shumate stood his ground, saying “ultimately it’s a question for Congress to decide, whether to consent or not,” adding that there needs to be corrupt intent for bribery. But the judge pressed on, questioning whether “as long as the president takes the money without a corrupt intent, then it’s OK?”

Messitte’s opinion is due next month, but he surely demonstrated that, in court, the government is just another litigant bound by the rule of law and the Constitution — and its lawyers better come with compelling arguments.

The state-court justices of New York’s Court of Appeals don’t get a lifetime job, but 14-year terms give them plenty of insulation from partisan politics. This week, New York’s highest court turned away Trump’s appeal of a lower-court decision holding that Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” can go forward with a civil defamation suit against Trump, who can now be required to appear for a deposition under oath.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood also had a stellar week. She sued Trump, his three eldest children and his foundation, essentially claiming Trump’s foundation was a slush fund used to pay off Trump’s personal obligations and to help fund his campaign. (“This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets,” she said.) In addition to whatever liability he may have in New York state, Trump likely will have to explain all this to the feds. Underwood alerted the IRS and the Federal Election Commission.

The cherry on the sundae of judicial sweets this week was the thorough, professional and balanced inspector general’s report reviewing the FBI and Justice Department’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Michael Horowitz’s meticulous report foundthat then-FBI Director James B. Comey broke department protocol in intervening twice during the 2016 presidential election to Clinton’s detriment, although Horowitz found no political bias on Comey’s part or on the part of other agents. Trump pretended (or was he confused?) this report was about the Russia investigation and somehow exonerated him. Even for Trump, this was a ludicrous lie.

In sum, a whole bunch of judges and lawyers did their jobs this past week. They considered evidence and applied legal precedent and norms. They made decisions that treated the president like any other American and the former FBI director like any other government employee. As Trump spins wildly out of control, Americans are nevertheless getting a good look at how the rule of law operates. To all of them, we can say, well done and keep at it.

