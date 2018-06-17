

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.). (Randall Hill/Reuters)

Who said it?

1. “The GOP has become the party of lies.”

2. “There is no seeming consequence to the president and lies. And if we accept that as a society, it is going to have incredibly harmful consequences.”

3. “I’d like to say it’s un-American, but it’s happening right now in America. And it’s on all of us, not just the Trump administration.”

4. “People are running for cover because they don’t want to be on the losing side of a presidential tweet.”

5. “The question is, the most dramatic thing to do is taking them away in first place. You don’t have to.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.