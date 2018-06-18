

A Honduran mother removes her 2-year-old daughter’s shoe laces, as required by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Tex. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) points the finger right at the White House. “What the administration is doing is they’re using the grief, the tears, the pain of these kids as mortar to build their wall. And it’s an effort to extort a bill to their liking in the Congress. It’s, I think, deeply unethical.”

The Methodists point to the administration’s blasphemy. “To argue that these policies are consistent with Christian teaching is unsound, a flawed interpretation, and a shocking violation of the spirit of the Gospel. … Christian sacred texts should never be used to justify policies that oppress or harm children and families.”

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) points to the American people to force the administration to end the policy of separating children from their parents. “I think the American people are going to force us to do the right thing. That always happens in America. It is frustrating. It’s slow. It doesn’t happen right away. But ultimately, we get it right, and I’m confident that the American people this time are going to get it right.”

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) points out House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is a fraud on trade. “You compartmentalize, you rationalize. … I saw a thing the other day with Kevin McCarthy talking about how the president was a genius with regard to trade. And you’re going, ‘Oh my goodness, tariffs are taxes.’ ”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) points out that separating children doesn’t work and is un-American. “First, from the experience of previous administrations, it does not act a deterrent to use children in this fashion. And, second, and much more important, it is inconsistent with our American values to separate these children from their parents, unless there is evidence of abuse or another very good reason.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) points to Trump’s delusional thinking in claiming the North Korea threat is gone. “North Korea is a nuclear threat. … The president’s statement was absolutely, in my view, preposterous.”

Jeffrey Goldberg points out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions doesn’t understand the Bible. “One of the themes in the Bible is, don’t do something that is immoral even if the ruler tells you to do it. So it’s not the strongest ground in the world that — that the attorney general is standing on.”