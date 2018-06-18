

Protesters denounce the Trump administration’s policy of separating detained immigrant children from their parents during a rally and march in Los Angeles on June 14. (Eugene Garcia/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

UP: President Trump’s creepy admiration for dictators

DOWN: Relations with our allies

UP: Confusion over what Trump agreed upon in Singapore

DOWN: Evidence North Korea is ready to give up its nukes

UP: Disgust over Trump claiming Kim Jong Un “loves his people”

DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to criticize Trump directly for saying Kim “loves his people”

UP: The case that then-FBI Director James B. Comey acted improperly in 2016 and tilted the election away from Hillary Clinton

DOWN: The veracity of anything Trump says about the inspector general’s report

UP: Trump’s desperation to discredit the Russia investigation

DOWN: Chances Trump’s vitriol will deter special counsel Robert S. Mueller III

UP: Number of child separations at the border

DOWN: Anyone but Trump’s responsibility for the child separation policy

UP: Democratic members of Congress infuriated by the child separation policy

DOWN: Republican members of Congress willing to do anything about the child separation policy

UP: Number of Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt’s scandals

DOWN: Republicans willing to do something about gross corruption

UP: The United States’ consumer prices thanks to a trade war

DOWN: The U.S. economy thanks to a trade war

UP: World Cup soccer

DOWN: Putting the World Cup in Russia