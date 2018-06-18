UP: President Trump’s creepy admiration for dictators
DOWN: Relations with our allies
UP: Confusion over what Trump agreed upon in Singapore
DOWN: Evidence North Korea is ready to give up its nukes
UP: Disgust over Trump claiming Kim Jong Un “loves his people”
DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to criticize Trump directly for saying Kim “loves his people”
UP: The case that then-FBI Director James B. Comey acted improperly in 2016 and tilted the election away from Hillary Clinton
DOWN: The veracity of anything Trump says about the inspector general’s report
UP: Trump’s desperation to discredit the Russia investigation
DOWN: Chances Trump’s vitriol will deter special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
UP: Number of child separations at the border
DOWN: Anyone but Trump’s responsibility for the child separation policy
UP: Democratic members of Congress infuriated by the child separation policy
DOWN: Republican members of Congress willing to do anything about the child separation policy
UP: Number of Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt’s scandals
DOWN: Republicans willing to do something about gross corruption
UP: The United States’ consumer prices thanks to a trade war
DOWN: The U.S. economy thanks to a trade war
UP: World Cup soccer
DOWN: Putting the World Cup in Russia