

A man protests outside Lackawanna College, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke on immigration policy and law enforcement, in Scranton, Pa., on June 15. (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Let’s make the election about child separation, then. “President Donald Trump and his Cabinet are refusing to publicly back down from their intensely controversial practice of separating migrant families at the border, despite pressure from fellow Republicans to ease up on what critics are calling a heartless policy.”

Trump’s fake justification to keep traumatizing kids will not save his party. Hillary Clinton explains, “‘This is not happening because of the ‘Democrats’ law, as the White House has claimed,’ she said during remarks in New York. ‘Separating families is not mandated by law at all. That is an outright lie. It’s incumbent on all of us, journalists and citizens alike, to call it just that.'” Yup.

The Trump administration makes clear it is holding toddlers as hostages. “The Trump administration sought to blame Congress for the new policy of separating some families who arrive at the U.S. southern border, and it said only lawmakers could change that policy as part of a broader immigration overhaul.”

Why does he keep tormenting youngsters? “President Trump, meanwhile, continues to claim that the separations are somehow Democrats’ fault, even though Democrats do not control either house of Congress, the separations only began last month, and his claim has been repeatedly debunked. Trump continues to insist that he dislikes the policy and continues to blame his opponents, even though he could reverse the policy himself.”

Hey, when a Fox pundit says you’re abusing little children, it is time to rethink. “Andrew Napolitano: Trump is ‘Trying to Use Children’ as Negotiating Chip, Policy is ‘Child Abuse.'”

His defense of snatching tots from their parents’ arms is wholly inconsistent. “President Trump remained resistant on Monday in the face of growing public outcry over his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border, repeating the false assertion that Democrats were the ones to blame for it, and suggesting that criminals — not parents — were toting juveniles to the United States.”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) begs people to think of their own sons and daughters. “Our country is tearing kids from their moms and dads. I can’t believe it. Can you imagine it happening to your family?”