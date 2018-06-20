

Nikki Haley at the State Department on Tuesday in Washington. (Toya Sarno Jordan/Reuters)

Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, announced on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), infamous for its anti-Israel bias and its inclusion of some of the planet’s worst human rights abusers. The Post reports that “Haley, who has sought major changes on the council throughout her tenure, issued a blistering critique of the panel, saying it had grown more callous over the past year and become a ‘protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias.’ ” Haley made a powerful case for the decision:

She cited the admission of Congo as a member even as mass graves were being discovered there, and the failure to address human rights abuses in Venezuela and Iran. …

Since 2006, the Human Rights Council has passed more than 70 resolutions critical of Israel, 10 times as often as it has criticized Iran. On one day alone in March, the council passed five resolutions condemning Israel. The council’s current membership includes 14 countries that are ranked as “not free” by Freedom House: Afghanistan, Angola, Burundi, China, Cuba, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

President George W. Bush refused a seat for the United States itself on the UNHRC for very much the same reasons as Haley cited.

Leaving the UNHRC is a rational and appropriate reaction to a body that has never wavered from its mission to single out and delegitimize the Jewish state, although there is a reasonable debate as to whether our continued presence hurt or helped reform the UNHRC. (“During the first six years the United States was a member, resolutions critical of Israel dropped to one-fifth. U.S. membership also led to a sharp decrease in the number of special sessions that focused exclusively on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.”)

The problem is that the United States under President Trump no longer has the moral legitimacy to deliver a principled message. Especially given the timing of the decision, directly following the U.N. human rights chief’s valid criticism (“unconscionable”) of Trump’s child separation policy that American medical experts have said amounts to child abuse, the discussion now centers on the United States’ delinquency on human rights — not on the UNHRC or on the U.N.’s more general hypocrisy on human rights. The United States, rather than looking principled, looks defensive, self-serving and hypocritical. Welcome to the diminished, weakened America in the age of Trump.

There is an additional problem with the move, also caused by the administration. A week ago, Trump whitewashed the human rights atrocities of Kim Jong Un, declaring that the North Korean dictator loves his people. Trump exhibited the most unctuous form of moral equivalence in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier when asked about North Korea’s human rights violations. “Yeah, but so have a lot of other people have done some really bad things. I mean. I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done.” He has all the moral stature of, well, of the UNHRC.

An administration that indiscriminately repudiates international organizations and agreements (e.g. the Paris climate accord, the Iran deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership) and throws itself at the feet of thuggish human rights abusers (e.g. Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is in a poor position to exert moral leadership. In less than 1 1/2 years Trump has — by his racist rhetoric, treatment of immigrants, contempt for democracy and infatuation with dictators — robbed the United States of the stature needed to make an otherwise valid criticism of the UNHRC.

Among the consequences of a president as morally deficient as this, none is as serious as giving human rights abuses a shield (Trump said others do the same!) and a sword (the U.S. government abuses children!). Rather than standing as a shining emblem of our devotion to fair play, Trump’s decision to withdraw now serves to remind us that Trump has sullied his office and the image of the country he leads. It will take years for both to recover.