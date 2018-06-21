Don’t they deserve to be humiliated? “By separating families at the border, President Trump couldn’t have handed Republicans in Congress a more politically perilous situation to deal with if he tried. And just as Republicans in Congress had decided to stick their necks out to fix his manufactured crisis, Trump pulled the plug on everything.”

A few women deserve to be at the table as well. “Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) on Wednesday slammed a photo of President Trump discussing migrant family separations with only white members of Congress, telling Trump to consult someone of different ethnicity before enacting immigration reform.” This truly is the angry white male party.

Pope Francis delivers a deserved rebuke to Trump. “I believe that you cannot reject people who arrive. You have to receive them, help them, look after them. . . . Some governments are working on it, and people have to be settled in the best possible way, but creating psychosis is not the cure.”

The administration deserves all the blame it is getting for setting off a trade war — with our allies. “The European Union will start imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods on Friday, in response to President Donald Trump’s duties on steel and aluminum imports from the bloc. American exports worth €2.8 billion ($3.2 billion) will be subject to tariffs immediately and Brussels will ultimately increase its rebalancing measures to €6.4 billion, the EU’s executive arm—the European Commission—said in a statement Wednesday.”

He will deserve part of the credit if they win. “Michael R. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, has decided to throw his political clout and personal fortune behind the Democratic campaign to take control of the House of Representatives this year, directing aides to spend tens of millions of dollars in an effort to expel Republicans from power.”

The GOP deserves to lose decent people who put country over party. “Veteran Republican campaign strategist Steve Schmidt said Wednesday he is renouncing the GOP — in part because of what he calls President Donald Trump’s unethical and corrupt behavior, but more because the party’s leadership in Congress has failed to hold Trump to account.”

And yet they never think he deserves to lose their support. “GOP rep refutes Trump’s account of Sanford attacks: ‘People were disgusted.’ ”