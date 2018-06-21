

“Dreamers” at a new section of the border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., on Dec. 10, 2017. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

President Trump sure knows how to move public opinion. He’s doing what President Barack Obama could not: Make Obamacare popular. Trump has also inspired Democrats to discover their inner anti-Russia activist, their inner human rights defender, their inner anti-deficit hawk and their inner federalism lover. (Unfortunately, he has turned Republicans into apologists for Kim Jong Un, Russia, debt, authoritarianism, protectionism and, yes, racism.)

On immigration, Trump has united the country. Nearly 70 percent of the county finds child separation to be abhorrent. According to the most recent Gallup poll, “A record-high 75% of Americans, including majorities of all party groups, think immigration is a good thing for the U.S. — up slightly from 71% last year.” Those anti-immigrant zealots who think immigrants are bad for the country amount to about 19 percent (which, excluding conservative media’s employees and viewers, might be down to single digits).

Gallup found that when you specify “legal” immigration, support soars to 84 percent and opposition drops to 13 percent. Furthermore, “a record-low number of Americans — 29% — [are] saying that immigration into the U.S. should be decreased. A plurality of 39% think immigration into the U.S. should be kept at its present level, while 28% say it should be increased.” There, too, Trump’s presidency has made all the difference in the world: “These results mark a six-point drop from one year ago in the percentage of those preferring a reduction in immigration.”

This is not merely opponents’ hostility to whatever Trump says (although that is surely part of it). Gallup found that “the change in ‘decreased’ sentiment was roughly uniform across party affiliation.” In other words, he is making Republicans more supportive of immigration as well.

We should not be surprised that Democrats have stiffened their spine on a number of issues (e.g. human rights, immigration) in the face of new threats from the administration. However, it is also the case that seeing right-wing policies and viewpoints played out in the real world — higher health-care insurance premiums, crashing farm commodity prices, innocent children’s suffering, white nationalist rallies, fights with allies — makes an impact on voters. It is one thing in the abstract to say we’re going to “fight back” against China; it is quite another to see Trump-voting farmers experience financial ruin or industries that depend on aluminum or steel imports struggle.

“Zero tolerance” is such a benign term. We want zero tolerance for school violence and for drunken driving. Frankly, it would be nice to have zero tolerance for presidential lying, for accepting campaign help from hostile foreign governments, for obstruction of justice, for conflicts of interest, for police shooting unarmed youth, and for soundproof booths and first-class travel for the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. (Who knew “tactical pants” were a thing?) However, zero tolerance in the Trump administration’s immigration context means turning federal misdemeanors (illegal entry) into jailable offenses at great human and financial cost.

But when the implications of Trump’s mindless slogans play out, voters can see the results are antithetical to desires for economic growth, peace, a decent society and respect for America around the world. Trump’s presidency is a powerful lesson for voters on the dangers of voting for an unfit executive and an unhinged right-wing populist agenda. Let’s hope it is a lesson they remember in November.