

This U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo obtained Monday shows the intake of illegal border crossers by agents at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Tex., on May 23. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump’s announcement of ending his grotesque policy of separating children from their asylum-seeking families will not end the monstrous hardship that he is inflicting on innocents fleeing danger, abuse and threats in their home countries. Bend the Arc, a progressive Jewish organization (one of 140 Jewish groups opposing the administration’s immigration policies), said:

[T]his order opens the door to indefinite detention of these families in facilities that are unsafe for children, or to expedited deportations back to the violence they fled, before families have been able to properly exercise their legal right to seek asylum. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are not only perpetuating the false idea that this crisis requires a Congressional fix, they are voting [Thursday] on legislation that will only serve to harm and further criminalize immigrant families. The President has the power to immediately end his torture of immigrant families. He must reverse his disastrous ‘zero tolerance’ policy, reunite families, end this cycle of detention and deportation, and allow those fleeing violence to seek asylum. If he fails to do so, the American people must not be silent in the face of his cruelty and authoritarianism.

The first problem with indefinite family detention is one that conservatives should be concerned with — its exorbitant expense. According to NBC News:

It costs $256 per person per night to hold children in permanent [Health and Human Services] facilities like Casa Padre in Brownsville, Texas. And keeping children with their parents in detention centers like the one run by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement in Dilley, Texas cost $298 per resident per night, according to an agency estimate when it awarded the contract for the facility in 2014. At those prices, the additional cost to operate a 400-bed temporary structure for one month at capacity would be more than $5 million. The average stay for separated kids is nearly two months.

It would be interesting to get a dollar figure for what this unnecessary escalation in Trump’s immigration war has cost, and what it is expected to cost. Moreover, since Trump’s policy seems to have zero deterrent value, one wonders what plans there are to construct more detention centers and whether those also will have the appearance of dog kennels.

Aside from cost, family incarceration over an extended period of time is not remotely acceptable. Family units were kept together in Japanese internment camps during World War II, but few would argue that was a healthy, humane environment for children. If you think the analogy inapt, take it up with those interned as children, including actor George Takei. In an op-ed for Foreign Policy magazine, he wrote: “When a government acts capriciously, especially against a powerless and much-reviled group, it is hard to describe the terror and anxiety. There is nowhere to turn, because the only people with the power to help have trained their guns and dogs upon you. You are without rights, held without charge or trial. The world is upside down, information-less, and indifferent or even hostile to your plight.”

One cannot seriously dispute that prolonged incarceration of any type will exact a toll on these children. Government facilities are not neighborhoods with parks, schools, libraries, etc. They are, for all intents and purposes, jails.

Trump’s zero tolerance — actually, mandatory incarceration of innocents — is also entirely unnecessary. Trump has turned those who’ve made an arduous journey to seek refuge into prisoners who will be prosecuted and then deported if they cannot demonstrate they qualify for asylum. It does not make Americans safer (these families aren’t the infamous M-13 criminals he obsesses about) to have these people locked up. It does, however, bring shame and international scorn on the United States.

As Stephen Legomsky, the former chief counsel for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Obama administration, put it in an article at the law school where he now teaches, “It is both cruel and unnecessary to mandate the criminal prosecution of traumatized, asylum-seeking families fleeing unspeakable violence for the misdemeanor of entry without inspection.” He added, “As with any other misdemeanor, the filing of criminal charges should be governed by prosecutorial discretion and common sense. If their asylum claims are ultimately denied, deportation is enough of a penalty.”

Previous administrations have done what all law enforcement entities do: exercise discretion. If we are not prepared to set up a gigantic immigration court system to criminally and swiftly prosecute asylum seekers and to construct family housing for thousands, we should return to tested alternatives such as case management to help ensure that the immigrants will show up for their hearings to have their asylum status adjudicated. (If Paul Manafort could be on parole with an ankle bracelet — until he violated its terms — so can refugees.)

The administration is using taxpayers’ money, inflicting needless trauma on children and besmirching the image of the United States around the world in order to show its anti-immigrant bona fides to its base. Unfortunately, Congress appears so dysfunctional that it is doubtful lawmakers will fulfill their oversight responsibilities, let alone pass legislation to address this issue.