

President Trump speaks during a working lunch with governors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A weak showing for the anti-immigrant right. “The House on Thursday rejected a hard-line immigration bill — introduced by Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) — after leadership postponed a second vote on a compromise measure written with centrists.”

President Trump shows how weak he is. “[F]acing what has grown into the biggest moral and political crisis of his administration, the president whose default position is to double down, simply caved in. . . . His ultimate reversal was all the more remarkable because the immigration and border security has been his signature political issue, one that has energized his political base and helped elevate him to office.”

Pandering to anti-immigrant extremists reveals how weak are the GOP’s future prospects. “On every aspect of America’s interaction with international trade, allies, and immigration, Trump is recalibrating the GOP around the anxieties and fears of the segments of older and working-class white America most unnerved by greater interconnection abroad and more diversity at home. GOP pollster Whit Ayres is one of many party professionals who say that while that strategy can help Republicans challenging Democratic senators in some culturally conservative red states, it’s a formula for disaster in a House battlefield centered on white-collar suburbs.” A steep price to be paid for the know-nothing, xenophobic party.

The demand is weak for such a reprehensible character. “Corey Lewandowski Dropped By Leading DC Speaking Agency After Mocking Disabled Migrant Child.”

A weak plan to merge the Department of Labor and the Department of Education. “[T]he proposal requires congressional action and it takes a lot of magical thinking to see a path to 60 votes in the Senate — whether before or after November. That means this is most interesting as a symbolic statement.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen’s weak performance should haunt her for years. “She’s imprinted in the public’s mind as the Cruella De Ville of immigration . . . . Her perfidy is almost as lasting. In the way she described the circumstances of the children’s internment, you would think the shiny toys, the sippy cups, the new sneakers turned human kennels into Disneyland. Anyone who’s been briefly separated from a child in the grocery store knows heartstopping fear. And that’s amid the cereal boxes and for a few moments. Some of these families separated over the last six weeks will never be reunited. The ones that are will never get over it.” Read the whole thing.

Trump looking tough makes his party quite weak. Stu Rothenberg: “Trump and his party look cruel and cold-hearted, costing the Republicans female voters, suburbanites, independents and voters with a college degree — and that’s before Democrats spend millions of dollars painting the picture of a president and a political party indifferent to school shootings and insensitive to the plight of children. Combined with likely improved turnout among liberals and possibly even minorities and younger voters (who often don’t bother to vote in midterms), the movement among swing voters and soft Republicans seems like a recipe for a remarkably good Democratic election.”