

Dozens of women, men and their children, many fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, Guatamala and El Salvador, arrive at a bus station following release from Customs and Border Protection on June 23 in McAllen, Tex. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Who said it?

1. “This is a political strategy to divide Americans to make them feel like there’s a sense of panic and fear.”

2. “The judiciary has stood up well, the press has stood up well, in terms of institutions … but the Congress has been lacking.”

3. “I think this is inhumane … the pictures that we have seen, that’s not the face of America I think that most people in this country want.”

4. “I wish the attorney general hadn’t invoked the Bible.”

5. “It’s wrong to separate babies, to use cruel, inhumane policies in order to gin up your political base.”

