

A demonstrator takes part in a rally June 21 in front of the White House to oppose President Trump’s family-separation policy. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Does President Trump really mean it? Dems will have a field day. “Clearly comfortable making himself the centerpiece of the GOP’s midterm strategy, Trump has begun increasing his campaign activity this month, doling out endorsements and staging rallies and other events. The president is trying to use his star power to galvanize his base voters and stave off what history predicts should be losses for the president’s party in off-year congressional elections. Trump is centering his pitch on his anti-immigration policies, his contributions to the robust economy and what he touts as achievements on the world stage, including his rapprochement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”

Harsh but true. “Flake: Trump has ‘unfortunately’ redefined Republican Party.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) isn’t putting up with Trump’s nasty outbursts. “‘He attacks [Democratic Senate nominee] Jacky Rosen and he throws out a racial slur at me,’ Ms. Warren said, retorting that she would not be ‘shut up’ and noting — as long as Native American heritage was under discussion — that the National Congress of American Indians had condemned the family separation policy. . . . Blasting the tax-cut law that Mr. Trump visited Nevada to tout, Ms. Warren suggested she was just getting started. ‘I am in this fight,’ she said. ‘And I am in this fight all the way.'”

There’s a common theme running through Trump’s inhumane policies. “The continued fallout over family separations at the US border amounted to a high-stakes experiment for how Trump can operate outside the normal guardrails of the presidency. Wary of anyone else’s counsel, he repeatedly discarded advice from his chief of staff on how to proceed. He ignored legal warnings from his top lawyer. And he acted as his own White House communications director, a position that’s now been vacant for months. The result was pandemonium.”

The brutal truth: He’s incapable of making political deals because he doesn’t understand what’s in them. “No deal on immigration. No deal on health care. No deal on gun control. No deal on spending cuts. No deal on Nafta. No deal on China trade. No deal on steel and aluminum imports. No deal on Middle East peace. No deal on the Qatar blockade. No deal on Syria. No deal on Russia. No deal on Iran. No deal on climate change. No deal on Pacific trade.”

Trump’s heartless policy increasingly harms women. “Women and children are also at particular risk, with nearly one-third of the women reporting that they were sexually assaulted during their trip through Mexico. . . . many Central American migrants are female—many more than the Mexican migrants who came before them. While female Mexican migrants averaged around 13 percent of all Mexican migrants apprehended by the Border Patrol from FY1995 through FY2017, Central American women averaged between 20 and 32 percent. In recent years these numbers have increased even more, with women constituting 48 percent of all Salvadoran migrants in the last fiscal year and Honduran women reaching 43 percent of migrants from their country.”

Trump’s callous stance on immigration cannot be morally justified. “The Trump immigration policy violates ethical redlines in obvious and less-than-obvious ways. The policy transgresses one ethical redline by deliberately inflicting mental suffering on children to deter their parents from migrating to the United States. That’s an obvious ethical flaw in the administration’s efforts in this policy space. What’s not so obvious is that if the Trump policy actually worked to deter migration, the policy would end up punishing the most legitimate asylum seekers, the people fleeing the most horror. That’s because they would be the ones least likely to be deterred by detention, criminal prosecution, or family separation.”