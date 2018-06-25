UP: White House incoherence on asylum seekers

DOWN: Evidence of planning for “zero tolerance”

UP: Innocent children

DOWN: Stephen Miller

UP: Media calling out President Trump for lying

DOWN: Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen’s credibility

UP: Republicans rooting for divided government

DOWN: Favorability of the tax plan

UP: Number of dictators convinced they can bamboozle Trump

DOWN: Progress on North Korea denuclearizing

UP: Consumer prices, thanks to tariffs

DOWN: “Winning a trade war”

UP: Congressional paralysis

DOWN: Republicans’ chances of keeping the House majority

UP: Number of lies per day at the White House

DOWN: White House aides’ ability to escape personal consequences for their complicity

UP: Trumps’ self-absorption

DOWN: Melania Trump’s fashion selection when visiting children

UP: Anticipating politics without Trump

DOWN: Anticipating politics without Charles Krauthammer