UP: White House incoherence on asylum seekers
DOWN: Evidence of planning for “zero tolerance”
UP: Innocent children
DOWN: Stephen Miller
UP: Media calling out President Trump for lying
DOWN: Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen’s credibility
UP: Republicans rooting for divided government
DOWN: Favorability of the tax plan
UP: Number of dictators convinced they can bamboozle Trump
DOWN: Progress on North Korea denuclearizing
UP: Consumer prices, thanks to tariffs
DOWN: “Winning a trade war”
UP: Congressional paralysis
DOWN: Republicans’ chances of keeping the House majority
UP: Number of lies per day at the White House
DOWN: White House aides’ ability to escape personal consequences for their complicity
UP: Trumps’ self-absorption
DOWN: Melania Trump’s fashion selection when visiting children
UP: Anticipating politics without Trump
DOWN: Anticipating politics without Charles Krauthammer