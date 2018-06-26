

President Trump at a roundtable discussion on tax reform in Las Vegas on June 23. (John Locher/AP)

The Supreme Court ducks. “The Supreme Court signaled Monday that it is unwilling to immediately answer whether a business owner’s religious beliefs can justify refusing gay couples seeking wedding services.”

President Trump ducks, fearing a loss in court and then retreats. “The nation’s top border security official said on Monday that his agency has temporarily stopped handing over migrant adults who cross the Mexican border with children to prosecutors, undercutting claims by other administration officials that ‘zero tolerance’ for illegal immigration in still in place.

Trump should not be allowed to duck responsibility for job losses. “Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to shift production overseas to avoid European Union tariffs on its iconic motorcycles, the latest manufacturer to reconfigure operations amid a widening global trade fight.”

Even in Texas the Republicans might not be able to duck blame. “Pipe mills are numerous in Texas, which leads the country in oil and natural gas production. Factories that use imported steel typically do so when they can’t get the exact type or quantity they need from U.S. producers. Many of them are among the thousands of companies that have filed exclusion requests to avoid being hit by the steel tariff. . . . A denial may torpedo plans to expand a factory. Or a company may have to lay off employees.”

Trump ducks when anyone suggests he has an ounce of empathy. “Trump Goes After ‘Fake News’ NYT Report Saying He Regrets Ending Child Separation Policy.”

Trump is a sitting duck for dictators who know how to use his vanity against him. There is no progress; Trump gave Kim Jong Un a PR coup for nothing. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN he would not put a timeline on negotiations with North Korea, but said the Trump administration will regularly assess the regime’s seriousness about abandoning its nuclear program as the US moves toward normalizing relations with Pyongyang. In an exclusive telephone interview with CNN to mark his first two months in office, Pompeo said he wanted to see continued progress toward North Korean denuclearization, a promise leader Kim Jong Un made to President Donald Trump at their June 12 summit in Singapore.”

I’m sure Trump will duck blame and point the finger at his employees; he always does. “Compared to the Red Hen, some of Trump’s own restaurants seem like the bathroom of a dive bar the morning after a live show.” Get caught up on the latest health-code violations!