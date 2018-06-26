

A container is loaded onto a cargo ship in 2010 at the Tianjin port in China. (Andy Wong/AP)

We should not be surprised that President Trump is surprised his nascent trade wars with the European Union and China are leading to disastrous results. Trump has never understood the basics of trade (e.g. what the trade deficit really is and why it doesn’t matter, who pays tariffs). So if it comes as a shock that U.S. businesses have to lay off employees or relocate and that U.S. farmers are suffering because commodity prices are cratering, take this as evidence that he has no idea what he’s doing. These and other ill consequences of his protectionist fantasies were entirely foreseeable.

The Post reported:

Harley [Davidson’s] decision to move its production of motorcycles bound for European customers demonstrated the costs of the president’s “America First” trade policies, which he says will return lost manufacturing jobs to the United States. The announcement also triggered a sell-off on Wall Street, where Harley shares lost nearly 6 percent, and the Dow Jones industrial average fell nearly 500 points before closing down more than 300 points, or more than 1.3 percent. The European Union last week imposed tariffs on a range of U.S. products, including Harley motorcycles, Florida orange juice, North Carolina tobacco and Kentucky bourbon, in response to similar levies that President Trump put on steel and aluminum from Europe. The E.U. tariffs will add $2,200 to the cost of an average motorcycle, threatening “an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business,” Harley said.

Trump doesn’t seem to realize that he, in essence, dramatically raised Harley’s taxes — for that is what a tariff is, a tax — and is thereby chasing the company and its jobs out of the country. Trump tweeted in response: “Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse — be patient!” No, Mr. President, Harley is not going to lose money just to show its gratitude to you (although his failure to grasp the role of profits in our economic system might explain his multiple business bankruptcies). Ironically, now Trump threatens to raise Harley’s taxes (!) — another misuse of his office to target recalcitrant companies — not apparently realizing that the tariff he imposed is a tax. Needless to say, he cannot raise taxes on his own.

Harley is hardly the only company that is going to lay off employees or move. Trade Partnership Worldwide put out a report in early June estimating that net job losses from Trump’s trade travesty would exceed 400,000. Moreover: “The tariffs, quotas and retaliation would reduce U.S. GDP by 0.2 percent annually, in the short term. While U.S. imports would decline, so, too, would U.S. exports. … Sixteen jobs would be lost for every steel/aluminum job gained; More than two thirds of the lost jobs would affect workers in production and low-skill jobs.” The report concludes: “Supporters may view the tariffs as the start of a conversation with U.S. trading partners, but those who feel the collateral damage are likely to see them as the start of an alarming trade war. Whatever they are called, tariffs that destabilize the U.S. and global economies are a detriment to national security.”

For boat builders and pork producers to cheese makers and soybean farmers, Trump’s trade wars will mean economic losses, reduced income and layoffs.

Trump’s favorite index of his fabulousness — the stock market — will continue to take a beating as long as trade wars loom. (“U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Monday, with major indexes seeing their biggest one-day drop in weeks and the Dow bearishly closing below a closely watched level for the first time in two years as fresh threats from President Donald Trump against U.S. trading partners underlined how the risk of protectionist policies has not left the market,” MarketWatch reported.)

A more ominous sign, evidence that Trump is sapping American economic and diplomatic strength, comes from the announcement that China and the E.U. will form a working group to revamp “global trade rules to address technology policy, subsidies and other emerging irritants and preserve support for international trade amid U.S. threats of import controls,” The Post reports. For 70 years or so, the United States wrote the rules of the road for international trade, including protection of intellectual property. Now we sit on the sidelines, with the prospect that other powers will construct rules that disfavor the United States. By any definition, this is “losing.”

In his abjectly ignorant effort to remake America according to his 1950s economic vision, Trump is costing Americans jobs, potentially shrinking our economy and making the United States less respected in the world. As with his border disaster, the economic damage will be entirely Trump-inflicted. He cannot blame his protectionist debacle on the media, his predecessor or Congress.