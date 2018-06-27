

Protesters outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court seems to have given up a whole lot of ground in preventing religious bias. “So long as the government asserts some kind of public security justification when it wishes to coerce or confine, a litigant alleging bias must lose. What is new after Trump (and Trump) is simply that such discrimination can be overt and overtly ugly.”

American business should not surrender to this bully. “President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that overseas production of its iconic motorcycles marks ‘the beginning of the end,’ a day after the manufacturer said it planned to shift more production abroad to avoid European Union tariffs.” Unconscionable.

The American Civil Liberties Union tells the Supreme Court to quit empowering racism. “This is not the first time the Court has been wrong, or has allowed official racism and xenophobia to continue rather than standing up to it. History has its eyes on us — and will judge today’s decision harshly.”

Maybe Trump will wave the white flag in his trade war. “Trump’s trade battles with Mexico, Canada, the European Union and China could wind up increasing costs for consumers while destabilizing markets and global supply chains, economists warn. They’ve already left the Dow down for the year despite the strong economy. . . . The impact of Trump’s trade moves is starting to show up in economic data. For instance, a survey of manufacturing purchasing managers from IHS Markit — a closely tracked gauge of the factory sector’s health — dipped to a seven-month low of 54.6 last week.” Next time, America, elect someone who grasps basic economics.

I hoped more would abandon ship. “Two members of the San Jose City Council announced that they have left the Republican Party over Trump’s treatment of immigrant families, the Mercury News reported. Council members Dev Davis and Johnny Khamis called Trump’s immigration policies ‘unethical’ during a press conference on Monday, highlighting the administration’s previous practice of separating immigrant families at the border. Trump signed an executive order to end the policy last week after facing intense backlash.”

He’s not about to turn tail now. “Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to accelerate his probe into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russians who sought to interfere in the 2016 election, according to a person familiar with the investigation. Mueller and his team of prosecutors and investigators have an eye toward producing conclusions — and possible indictments — related to collusion by fall, said the person, who asked not to be identified. He’ll be able to turn his full attention to the issue as he resolves other questions, including deciding soon whether to find that Trump sought to obstruct justice.” Whoa!

The court seems to throw in the towel on religious freedom whenever a president hollers “National security!”: “Nothing in the Constitution justifies such near total exclusion of immigration policy from the constraints of the First Amendment. Like most of the rest of the Bill of Rights, the amendment is phrased as a general constraint on government power, not one limited to particular types of policies, or protecting only a specific group of people, such as citizens of the United States.”