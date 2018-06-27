

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic congressional primary in New York on Wednesday. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Tuesday’s primary results give political watchers and candidate plenty to mull over.

The stunned and over-the-top media reaction (Democrats in disarray! Biggest upset since the last one!) concerning the defeat of Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) reflects the degree to which much of the mainstream media — and Crowley — failed to see the signs of an upset. His opponent, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was telegenic, optimistic and ran one of the best ads of the cycle:

Crowley had never had a tough competitor and was plainly aiming for the speakership. He simply seemed like an old, out-of-touch white guy in a highly diverse, deep-blue district. While a big deal in New York and among political media and Democratic insiders though, this upset is not really on the same level as taking out the House majority leader (Eric Cantor) or the Senate minority leader (Tom Daschle). The race is, however, certainly a reminder for all incumbents that you have to remain grounded in your district. Moreover, scheduling House primaries on days when nothing else is on the ballot results in a small turnout which favors outsiders with an intense support. (It may also have been an expression of opposition to having Crowley, a moderate, as a potential speaker-in-waiting if Democrats take the House.)

The Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman remarked, “Besides differences in ethnicity and ideology, gender and age undoubtedly played roles. In a year when Democratic primary voters are desperate for change, Ocasio-Cortez is half Crowley’s age. And, her victory continues a string of breathtaking success for women in Democratic primaries. Those contrasts might have made it harder for Crowley, as opposed to other New York Democrats who survived, to go on the attack.”

Amid all the heated punditry on the far left’s takeover of the Democratic Party, it is important to remember that the Crowley’s loss was the exception Tuesday night, NBC’s First Read points out:

Before last night’s victories by Ocasio-Cortez and Jealous, however, the most prominent progressive victory of 2018 — in a true establishment-vs.-insurgent contest — was Kara Eastman’s upset over former Congressman Brad Ashford in Nebraska, and Eastman wasn’t endorsed by Bernie Sanders. Bottom line: Establishment Dems, especially those with backing from the DCCC, have beaten most challenges from the left in 2018. And that trend continued in the top House battlegrounds last night. . . . In CO-6 (represented by vulnerable GOPer Mike Coffman), the DCCC-backed Jason Crow easily beat progressive Levi Tillemann. And in NY-19 (represented by vulnerable GOPer John Faso), frontrunner Antonio Delgado advanced to the general.

A final note about Crowley: His exceptionally gracious concession, complete with a guitar solo for his opponent and instantaneous endorsement, reminds us grace and class are not entirely absent in public life.

Two other developments from Tuesday fall into the “things to keep an eye on” category. First, red state Democrats seem to be coming back to the party, perhaps having soured on the GOP’s fiscal policies that left state services without sufficient funds and provoked teachers’ strikes. The Associated Press reports, “Voters have rejected several Oklahoma Republican lawmakers who voted against tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises, either ousting them from office or forcing a runoff against a fellow GOP opponent.” One factor that may have driven Democratic turnout in Oklahoma was a medical marijuana legalization measure, which won by double digits. In the 2nd and 5th Congressional districts, Democratic primary turnout bested Republicans, a remarkable feat in that deep red state. We can conclude the tide is shifting if we see this repeated in November in Oklahoma and in other states where teachers have gone on strike (Arizona, West Virginia, North Carolina). The irony is not lost on us that these public sector-inspired results come at the same time as the Supreme Court’s decision disallowing public employee unions from requiring employees to pay dues for bargaining activities.

Second, Mitt Romney won the Republican nomination for the Senate in Utah, as expected, but he showed a little leg, so to speak, on his willingness to contradict the president. He bashed the child separation policy in an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt. “I think it’s a huge black eye that we received as a result of images that were shown around the world of children being pulled from parents. It was a humanitarian crisis. It was the wrong thing to occur,” he said. “And of course the impact on our children, or the children that were still separated is hard to calculate. It fortunately has been reversed and I hope those children will be reunited as soon as possible.” In his victory speech, Romney made thinly veiled remarks about the Trumpization of the GOP. “Frankly, I believe Utah values are the very values that our country was founded upon. . . . We expect the people who are our leaders to carry out these debates with civility and dignity.” The real question with Romney is whether that is a passing sentiment or a principle he acts upon consistently in the Senate.

In short, Tuesday’s elections reminded us that the candidate matters — great ones beat mediocre or distracted ones time and again. We should also keep in mind there is a pendulum in American politics that Trump has not destroyed. One party’s overreach and/or incompetence sows the seeds of its own decline.