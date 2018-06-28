

The Supreme Court building in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

It is quite likely that President Trump will nominate to the Supreme Court a judge who is ideologically hostile to Roe v. Wade and, moreover, temperamentally inclined to sweep away 45 years of constitutional precedent. Trump is not looking for incrementalists or institutionalists who worry about dragging the court into what could be the greatest social and political battle since the civil rights era. Republicans have pined for a country in which abortion can be curtailed or outlawed; now they are determined to get it. But are they prepared for what follows?

A recent Gallup poll confirmed that Americans’ views on abortion remain constant: “When asked more specifically about their views on the legality of abortion, half of Americans adopt a middle-of-the-road position, saying abortion should be legal ‘only under certain circumstances.’ Americans with more absolute positions tend to come down on the side of abortion being legal under any circumstances (29%) than being illegal in all circumstances (18%).”

If the court removes the constitutional protection for abortion, every state and federal race will turn on this issue, and every effort to roll back rights that women have become accustomed to asserting over decades will be fought tooth and nail, characterized as an effort to control women’s lives. Pro-life forces will insist that their side seek the most extensive, draconian legislation possible, sending moderates (if there are any left) packing. An absolutist line on abortion will create an equally intense backlash.

Moreover, why would a new justice stop at abortion? The same jurisprudence — a constitutional right to privacy — that insulated abortion from legislative control also ensured the legality of contraception, in particular so-called morning-after pills, which millions of women now use. (“A survey conducted from 2011 to 2013 showed that, among females ages 15 to 19 who have had sexual intercourse, 22 percent said they had used emergency contraception at least once in their lives. That’s up from 8 percent in 2002, according to the new report from the National Center for Health Statistics.”) If the court decides that certain types of contraception, or any kind at all, do not have constitutional protection, brace yourself for the screams of outrage that will resonate in every state legislature contest, presidential election and U.S. Senate race. If a Republican president has a Republican-led Congress, the pressure to pass national legislation outlawing abortion and/or some forms of contraception will be intense, with an equally furious response.

Republicans might pause for a moment to consider whether that is a political reality they want to bring about. It’s one thing to aspire to end abortion and rail at activist courts when the potential for overturning Roe was negligible; it is quite another to take the heat and the blowback from millions of voters when that power is transferred to the hands of politicians. The “War Against Women” will take on new meaning and importance in American politics. Are Republicans going to demand that women and/or doctors be sent to jail for having or performing an impermissible abortion? That is where this inevitably leads.

Yet we really do not know how all of this will play out. Perhaps Republicans lose the ability to win in places (i.e. outside the Deep South) where outlawing abortion is an anathema. (Anyone think Trump could carry Pennsylvania if the issue is criminalizing abortion?) Millions of women, especially younger women, could well consider installation of an antiabortion justice to be an attack on their autonomy, radicalizing them into anti-Republican crusaders. It will take years for the political storm to subside, if ever. And the spark for all this will be the Supreme Court, which will have made one of the most controversial and consequential decisions in decades.

One wonders what Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who did legal backflips to avoid overruling Obamacare for fear of damaging the legitimacy of the court, would feel about that. If five male justices with a stroke of the pen decide that women no longer have leeway to terminate their pregnancy or select the contraception of their choice, the court’s image as an impartial arbiter will be lost, maybe permanently. What legal ruse will Roberts resort to in order to keep the court out of that political inferno?

No one should discount the potential for social upheaval and unrest. The events that ensue will be the most important part of the legacy of every senator who votes for a justice who will vote to undo 45 years of constitutional law. It would be quite something for Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who have maintained their pro-choice credentials over years and decades, to contemplate.