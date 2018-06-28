

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President Trump shake hands during a meeting in July 2017. (Michael Klimentyev/Sputnick/Pool)

Imagine if Ana Navarro, not Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) were the GOP senator from Florida. “Many Republicans, including u, won’t criticize [President] Trump even when they know he’s dividing the country, cheapening the Presidency, diminishing America’s standing, causing unspeakable pain to families, & is all around horrible, BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO SPINE.” She’s got that right.

Imagine if we had a president who understood economics and didn’t think everything was about personal loyalty to him. “‘Trump Goes After Harley-Davidson Again: ‘I’ve Done So Much for You, and Then This.’” Oh good grief.

Imagine, if Kim Jong Un got everything he dreamed of what Trump will give Vladimir Putin. “President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon hold a summit, a top Kremlin official said Wednesday after Mr. Putin reached an agreement with U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.”

Imagine if Trump had an inkling this was going on. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.): “There is a pretty simple reason people are fleeing Central America. It is the impunity of these gangs and cartels and the brutal violence they spread. Many of the young people who want to escape being killed are then forced to use smugglers and other coyotes, and carry drugs into this country through no fault of their own. We should stop this there, in ways that have been successful in Colombia, and that would greatly reduce the number of people coming to the border. And that would make things easier for our country, but it will also make their lives better and safer if they could file an asylum claim in their own country, and get it adjudicated quickly.”

Imagine if we had humane, decent people in positions of power. “Among other things, the Trump administration has a public relations issue when it comes to its most recent immigration policy. But it is becoming more clear that that issue goes beyond the White House. It’s a Republican Party problem. While much of the country has been focused on finding a solution to the crisis of at least 2,500 immigrant children being separated from their families, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared to make light of the situation while fundraising for the GOP.” He disgraces the department he leads.

Imagine if this caused unions to reconnect with members and make a case for their value to workers. “The labor movement has been trying to prepare for this decision, and say that Janus does not have to be the end of public-sector unions in America. In some states that have turned right-to-work or passed laws restricting unions’ power in recent years, unions have been able to continue to add members and convince people to pay dues . . . . In some ways, this is a political moment that may make it a little easier for unions. In many states across the country, public-sector workers are frustrated with cuts to government spending, and have banded together to organize in opposition to those cuts. Teachers have walked out of classrooms in West Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arizona, to protest salaries that haven’t kept pace with inflation. The Trump administration has similarly issued executive orders that seem aimed at weakening unions, which could also motivate workers to join or rejoin unions.”

Imagine if Trump’s tax plan sinks the GOP. Karma, man. “The race to fill New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District seat is close with Democrat Mikie Sherrill holding a slight lead over Republican Jay Webber among likely voters, according to the Monmouth University Poll. Neither candidate is particularly well-known at this point in the race, but Democratic enthusiasm is giving this traditionally red district a purplish hue. The poll also finds that the GOP tax reform plan does not play all that well in one of the richest congressional districts in the country.”