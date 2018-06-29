

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with President Trump in September 2017 at the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The blowback will be horrific. Jeffrey Toobin: “I think sometimes we talk about the Supreme Court too much in abstractions, about dignity and who is qualified and who is not. Let’s talk facts. Let’s talk about what America is going to be like that’s different. You are going to see 20 states pass laws banning abortion outright. Just banning abortion. Because they know that there are now going to be five votes on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. And abortion will be illegal in a significant part of the United States in 18 months.” This isn’t hyperbole.

I wonder what the reaction in Texas will be when criminalizing abortion is a real possibility. “Ted Cruz Says Voters Already Weighed In On SCOTUS: If Scalia Hadn’t Passed, Hillary May Have Won.”

This is the reason a firestorm is looming. “[Former justice John Paul] Stevens told me . . . he thought Roe would be overturned if Justice Kennedy retired.

One can only imagine the retort from Sean Hannity, et al. “Amid growing backlash against inflammatory statements by Fox News commentators, network CEO Suzanne Scott summoned top show producers to a meeting last week and delivered a clear message: They need to be in control of their hosts and panelists.” A little late for that, folks.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will face quite a backlash if he doesn’t head this off. “Retaliatory trade actions against the U.S. in response to President Trump‘s steel and aluminum tariffs are poised to inflict significant economic damage on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s home state of Kentucky and its bourbon industry. . . . McConnell has not spoken out forcefully against the administration’s trade strategy, beyond saying in a speech in Louisville earlier this month that Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs ‘will not be good for the economy.’ ” Well, he works for Trump, not the state. Oh, wait.

The court that ordered reunification will respond with contempt citations if this isn’t completed on time. “Jodi Goodwin, a longtime immigration attorney whose team represents 200 immigrant detainees, says none of their clients have been reunited with their children. Goodwin’s team represents immigrants housed at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Texas.

North Korean negotiators could very well come back with something Trump said privately to Kim Jong Un. “‘The North Koreans understand the scope of the request that we’re making with respect to denuclearization and the elements that would be required,” [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo] told a Senate subcommittee that oversees the State Department budget. ‘We have been pretty unambiguous in our conversations about what we mean when we say complete denuclearization. . . . We are following through. . . . It is our expectation that the North Koreans will begin to do that relatively quickly as well.'” Good grief. Is this what he actually thinks?!